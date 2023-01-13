Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Up on Economic Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

01/13/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders bet the U.S. would avert recession.

The Biden administration is preparing to seek congressional approval for a $20 billion sale of new F-16 jet fighters to Turkey along with a separate sale of next-generation F-35 warplanes to Greece, in one of the largest foreign weapons sales proposals in recent years.

The fraught victory of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sets up a potentially damaging battle over the U.S. debt ceiling, warned one brokerage. "The narrow Republican House majority and rules changes in the House have raised the risk of fiscal brinkmanship in 2023-24," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.20% 35.23 Delayed Quote.4.08%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.08% 18.7806 Delayed Quote.0.45%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pU.S. Supreme Court to weigh key standard in whistleblower fraud cases
RE
05:47pBiden taps problem-solver Bob Bauer as personal lawyer in document probe
RE
05:40pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.60% This Week to 95.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.78% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 1.17% to $1.2234 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 3.22% to 127.86 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pUK's Sunak preparing to block Scottish gender reform bill - The Times
RE
05:34pUtilities Flat on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Up with Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, AutoNation, Lockheed Martin, Mos..
3Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
4China's Didi on comeback trail after suffering regulatory setbacks
5Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

HOT NEWS