  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Up on Fed Implications of Mixed Data -- Industrials Roundup

11/01/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after mixed data was seen as increasing the chance of a dovish comment from the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. manufacturing activity index fell 0.7 percentage point to 50.2 in October, on the brink of entering contraction territory, according to the Institute for Supply Management. In a development that could influence the Fed's interest-rate plans, input prices reported on the survey fell for the first time since 2020, according to ISM.

"Prices are finally declining after an extended period of extreme inflationary pressures," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. Similarly, order backlogs fell to the lowest level since 2020.

"Supply chains have improved dramatically, releasing some of the inflationary pressures of this year," said Mr. Roach. Some links on global supply chains remain weak, however, as Chinese Covid restrictions remain in place. Farm equipment maker Agco said supply-chain issues were still hampering its business, for example.

Atlas Corp. agreed to a roughly $10.9 billion buyout from investment consortium Poseidon Acquisition after months of negotiations that saw Poseidon amass a 50% stake in Atlas. Atlas owns containership builder Seaspan, and APR Energy, which leases a fleet of gas turbines and other power generation equipment. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGCO CORPORATION -5.89% 116.86 Delayed Quote.6.73%
ATLAS CORP. 3.25% 15.27 Delayed Quote.4.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.63925 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.14826 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7332 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 0.9876 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 1.59% 259.71 Delayed Quote.59.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.58398 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
