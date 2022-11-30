Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Up on Fed Policy Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

11/30/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders anticipated less restrictive Federal Reserve policy.

U.S. economic growth eased this fall with business activity in some parts of the country stalling or declining, according to the Fed's Beige Book regional economic report.

The House of Representatives approved a resolution of a rail workers' labor dispute, averting a strike, while also backing a proposal to impose paid sick leave, a step demanded by some lawmakers.

Private payrolls rose by 127,000 in November, according to the payroll services firm ADP, the slowest pace of growth since January 2021.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1658ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.47% 0.6781 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.91% 1.2063 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.21% 0.7449 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.79% 1.04045 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.33% 0.012292 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.57% 0.62946 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
Latest news "Economy"
05:12pTSX notches 5.3% gain in November on peak inflation hopes
RE
05:12pSam bankman-fried says i was not running alameda, i didn't know…
RE
05:08pJ&J CEO Joaquin Duato to take additional role of Chairman
RE
05:08pSam bankman-fried says ftx had a massive failure of risk managem…
RE
05:08pSam bankman-fried says ftx could have margin call positions, but…
RE
05:08pBank of Mexico upbeat on inflation, growth; end of rate hike cycle in view
RE
05:07pSnowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise
RE
05:07pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Slide -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pInterpol confirms red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos
RE
05:05pSam Bankman-Fried says he "didn't ever try to commit fraud"
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell: Rate-hike slowdown possible next month, inflation fight f..
2Crowdstrike Holdings warning sparks selloff in cybersecurity stocks
3Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government..
4U.S. third-quarter economic growth revised higher
5BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data

HOT NEWS