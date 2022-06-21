Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Industrials Up on Hopes for Modest Economic Slowdown -- Industrials Roundup

06/21/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply amid hopes that an economic slowdown would not be as deep as previously feared.

"The current inflation spike has already ended the bull market and is widely expected to soon end the economic recovery," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group. "Nonetheless, rather than a 'cycle-ender,' the contemporary environment could alternatively play out as a 'rate hiccup,' which often occurs as the Federal Reserve and bond vigilantes react to signs of overheated growth during a recovery."

Shipping giant FedEx and freight-tracking software company FourKites are building a data platform that aims to predict shipping delays and prescribe alternative plans for their customers. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1652ET

