Industrials Up on Soft-Landing Bets -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders positioned themselves for a "soft landing."

Most Wall Street brokerages predict that the U.S. will either avert a recession or endure a relatively shallow contraction in 2023.

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin filed a protest against the Army's decision to award Textron the contract to build a new fleet of helicopters that analysts estimate could be worth up to $80 billion.

12-29-22 1733ET