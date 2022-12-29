Advanced search
Industrials Up on Soft-Landing Bets -- Industrials Roundup

12/29/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders positioned themselves for a "soft landing."

Most Wall Street brokerages predict that the U.S. will either avert a recession or endure a relatively shallow contraction in 2023.

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin filed a protest against the Army's decision to award Textron the contract to build a new fleet of helicopters that analysts estimate could be worth up to $80 billion. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.79% 487.05 Delayed Quote.35.96%
TEXTRON INC. 1.83% 71.22 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
