Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders bet the Federal Reserve could carry off a "soft landing" after all.

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 2.1% annual pace in the second quarter, according to revised gross-domestic product estimates from the Commerce Department, and consumer spending turned out to be weaker than originally reported.

United Airlines said it would ease travel for wheelchair users following a government investigation into a disability claim filed against the carrier.

United Parcel Service bolstered its medical distribution operations by buying closely held MNX Global Logistics.

