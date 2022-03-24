Log in
Industrials Up on Strong Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply after strong U.S. economic data.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve's manufacturing survey's composite index increased to 37 in March from 29 in February, the highest ever reading for the regional factory barometer.

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding rallied after the truckmaker forecast sales growth this year despite supply-chain bottlenecks.

Danish container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk is electrifying its North American businesses through a five-year agreement with Swedish freight technology company Einride that includes the use of 300 electric heavy-duty trucks.

Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba's shareholders rejected a management plan to split the company into two parts, reflecting strong opposition from foreign shareholders including some who want the company to be auctioned to the highest bidder.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1623ET

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -5.24% 21340 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
