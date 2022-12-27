Industrials Up on U.S. Budget Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as prospects of a federal budget offset weak economic data.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said its index for general business activity in the factory sector slowed to minus-18.8 in December from minus-14.4 in November.

The omnibus budget bill set to be signed into law could lift government spending slightly, according to one brokerage. "The additional funding presents upside risk to our assumption of roughly flat real federal spending growth in 2023," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

