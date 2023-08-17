Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid concerns about rising interest rates and the threat of recession.

Treasury yields continued their march higher Thursday, and there were already signs that high interest rates have taken their toll on economic growth.

The Conference Board said its Leading Economic Index tumbled 0.4% to 105.8 in July after declining 0.7% in June, showing that its underlying components weakened.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its gauge of regional business activity rose to 12 in August from negative 13.5 in the prior month, its first positive reading in 12 months.

VinFast Auto's eye-popping valuation is an electric-car startup that has struggled to settle on a strategic direction, leading to a confusing rollout this year in the U.S. as it tries to build brand awareness.

