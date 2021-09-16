Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials, financials lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps

09/16/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - UK shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by industrials and financial stocks, while Ashtead Group jumped to the top of FTSE 100 index following a strong earnings update.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca's 0.9% gain providing the biggest boost.

Rental equipment provider Ashtead jumped 3% after forecasting annual results above its earlier expectations.

Aero and defence stocks and life insurers added 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%, rebounding from a 1.1% fall in the previous session.

IG Group Holdings Plc jumped 4.9% even after the online trading platform reported a 4% drop in adjusted first-quarter revenue.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.96% 8204 Delayed Quote.10.94%
FTSE 100 0.45% 7043.62 Delayed Quote.8.88%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.45% 23536.15 Delayed Quote.15.61%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 4.57% 867.5 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aEmirates seeks 3,000 cabin crew as operations ramp up
RE
03:47aGold dips as dollar firms, investors eye clues on U.S. cenbank move
RE
03:44aUN removes Gabon peacekeepers from Central African Republic after sex abuse allegations
RE
03:40aGerman economy to grow 2.1% in 2021, 4.9% in 2022 - DIW
RE
03:32aIndia's Vodafone Idea, lenders jump after govt nod to telecom package
RE
03:31aShinsei Bank finds errors, omissions in bidder SBI's claims
RE
03:26aChina's commerce ministry to follow through on consensus reached by Chinese, U.S. leaders
RE
03:24aAustralia's new U.S.-UK security pact risks China trade
RE
03:23aUK's John Lewis returns to profit but warns of uncertainty ahead
RE
03:22aIndustrials, financials lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk
2IG : new customers, adjusted revenue fall as trading volumes moderate
3China Evergrande : Asian shares fall on Chinese developers' woes
4Dow Jones Industrial Average : Oil dips, pares back only some of sharp ..
5Acacia Pharma : Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo® in Ped..

HOT NEWS