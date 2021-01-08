Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industry Turnover Index fell 4.2%

01/08/2021 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

Industry Turnover Index registered a nominal year-on-year decrease of 4.2% in November (-8.0% in the previous month). Without the Energy grouping, sales grew 0.9% (-6.4% in October). The indices for the domestic and non-domestic markets recorded declines of 6.4% and 1.1% (-8.8% and -6.8% in October), respectively.
Employment and hours worked indices year-on-year change rates were -2.6% and -7.4% (-3.0 and -8.1% in October, respectively), while wages and salaries index grew 1.7% (0.2% in the previous month).

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aTrump moves to loosen mining regulations, approve projects as he exits
RE
06:14aM&S clothing sales cut by British lockdown measures
RE
06:10aThe number of deaths by COVID-19 surpassed the increase of deaths between november 2nd and 29th compared to the average of the last 5 years
PU
06:10aExports and imports of goods decreased by 0.4% and 12.1% respectively, in nominal terms
PU
06:10aIndustry Turnover Index fell 4.2%
PU
06:04aCredit Suisse to slide into red as it sets aside $850 million for U.S. litigation
RE
06:03aFactbox-How did UK retailers fare over coronavirus-hit Christmas?
RE
06:02aHyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
RE
05:56aCanadian dollar rally seen cooling after sharp climb since March
RE
05:55aChina central bank will prioritize monetary policy stability in 2021 - Xinhua
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sour..
2Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading
4CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
5KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ