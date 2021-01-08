Industry Turnover Index fell 4.2%

Industry Turnover Index registered a nominal year-on-year decrease of 4.2% in November (-8.0% in the previous month). Without the Energy grouping, sales grew 0.9% (-6.4% in October). The indices for the domestic and non-domestic markets recorded declines of 6.4% and 1.1% (-8.8% and -6.8% in October), respectively.

Employment and hours worked indices year-on-year change rates were -2.6% and -7.4% (-3.0 and -8.1% in October, respectively), while wages and salaries index grew 1.7% (0.2% in the previous month).

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.