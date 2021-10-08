Industry Turnover Index grew 13.8%

In nominal and year-on-year terms, Industry Turnover Index change rate was 13.8% in August (12.2% in the previous month). Domestic market and non-domestic market change rates increased, respectively, 11.8% and 17.4% (8.1% and 18.4% in July, in the same order). The total, domestic and non-domestic market indices rose 7.3%, 4.2% and 12.6%, respectively.

Employment and wages year-on-year change rates were 0.9% and 5.1% (0.8% and 5.8% in July, by the same order), while hours worked, adjusted of calendar effects, decreased 1.3% (change rate of 3.8% in the previous month).