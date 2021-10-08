Industry Turnover Index grew 13.8%

Summary
In nominal and year-on-year terms, Industry Turnover Index change rate was 13.8% in August (12.2% in the previous month). Domestic market and non-domestic market change rates increased, respectively, 11.8% and 17.4% (8.1% and 18.4% in July, in the same order). The total, domestic and non-domestic market indices rose 7.3%, 4.2% and 12.6%, respectively.
Employment and wages year-on-year change rates were 0.9% and 5.1% (0.8% and 5.8% in July, by the same order), while hours worked, adjusted of calendar effects, decreased 1.3% (change rate of 3.8% in the previous month).
Disclaimer
Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.