Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industry Veteran David Goodwin Joins Greystone's Portfolio Lending Group

03/01/2021 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that David Goodwin has joined as a Managing Director in the firm’s Portfolio Lending Group. In this role, Goodwin will focus on underwriting large-balance bridge loans, a 2021 focus for Greystone’s Portfolio Lending platform.

Mr. Goodwin joins Greystone from Wells Fargo, and prior to that, served as a Managing Director at Société Générale as a founding member of its CMBS program. Mr. Goodwin previously spent 17 years at Greenwich Capital / Royal Bank of Scotland and served as Chief Credit Officer for CMBS. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goodwin was a Managing Director for Greystone in structured credit and played an integral role in early Agency license and origination activities. Returning to Greystone in 2021, Mr. Goodwin is based in the firm’s New York office and reports to Steve Germano, Senior Managing Director in Atlanta, who heads multifamily loan underwriting for Greystone’s Portfolio Lending Group.

Greystone ranks as the #1 FHA commercial mortgage provider for 2020 and is a Top 10 multifamily lender for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, and with record loan origination volume of $16.6 billion in 2020, has experienced an increase in demand for its short-term bridge lending and mezzanine finance solutions.

“Rejoining Greystone after so many years is gratifying, as the firm has accomplished so much in my time away, and is now poised to truly elevate the multifamily finance landscape with such a strong suite of solutions,” said Mr. Goodwin. “It’s truly an exciting time for the multifamily sector, and Greystone’s Portfolio Lending platform will serve a critical role for owners and investors that are driving part of the economic recovery after the impact from the pandemic.”

“I am thrilled to welcome David back to Greystone, particularly to Portfolio Lending, which will undoubtedly benefit from his expertise gained through the last several real estate cycles in high-caliber roles,” added Mark Jarrell, head of Greystone’s Portfolio Lending Group. “I am excited for the anticipated growth of our bridge lending platform, and the scale that David will enable for us to meet this demand.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aNew Yoh Survey Shows 73% of Americans Who Were Employed In The Past Year Admit They Did Not Grow Professionally During That Time
GL
10:16aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : Gaining Clarity in 2021 for Medical Professional Liability
PU
10:16aCGI MERCHANT GROUP  : Hospitality Fund To Invest In Atlanta HBCU Morris Brown College With $30 Million Hotel Development Project
PR
10:15aEFECTE PLC : Disposal of own shares for one-time employee share reward
AQ
10:15aTHE CHANGE COMPANY  : Partners with Netflix to Expand Black Homeownership
BU
10:15aMLP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:15aGreene Concepts Invites Individual and Institutional Investors and Shareholders to Attend its Real-Time Interactive Presentation at the Live Emerging Growth Conference March 3, 2021
NE
10:14aVISA  : Answers to Questions Received ( PDF 135 KB )
PU
10:14aUNITED UTILITIES  : Genesis Biosciences hope to generate more energy from waste
PU
10:14aUNITED UTILITIES  : ChangeMaker's supporting its customers to become carbon zero by 2030
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere
4FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
5BW LPG LIMITED : BW LPG : Financial Results for Q4 and FY 2020, 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Sustainability Rep..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ