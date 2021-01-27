Industry Veterans Bert Weiss and Chris Tuff Launch Pionaire With Initial Celebrity Client: House of Kim with Kim Zolciak

Powerhouse partners create innovative, full-service boutique podcast consultancy

Pionaire co-founders Bert Weiss and Chris Tuff pack a punch in bringing together their celebrated track records in the radio broadcasting and marketing worlds to develop a boutique, talent-driven podcast consulting network, run by talent. The group’s first client, House of Kim with Kim Zolciak, reveals a reimagined look and listener experience today. Internationally recognized as a star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and spinoff “Don’t Be Tardy,” the multi-faceted Zolciak is passionate about her many roles – from wife and mother to podcast host to entrepreneur, with coveted brands KAB Cosmetics and Salty K sustainable swimwear as well as luxury beauty and lifestyle product line Kashmere Kollections.

A creativity-focused, curated approach distinguishes Pionaire in the podcast space. Born of the belief that industry leaders forge their own path rather than following an existing, often-templated approach to podcasting, the experts at Pionaire provide an exclusive and authentic hands-on experience to clients. The formula for success is a spotlight on talent development, combined with a proven content strategy and marketing structure – ultimately delivering a product that creates a genuine connection between listeners and their favorite podcasters all while growing the client’s bottom line.

“We are beyond excited to be back with a fresh new season of House of Kim. It has been an incredible experience getting to work with Bert, Chris, and the entire Pionaire team,” said Pionaire Client and House of Kim Host Kim Zolicak. “Their expertise is second to none. You get a feeling working with them that the sky is the limit, and we are fired up!”

Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster Bert Weiss and marketing disruptor Chris Tuff are the hard-working industry experts behind Pionaire. Weiss innately understands the thrill of being behind the mic with more than 20 years on air – having worn every hat in the business from screening on-air calls in the early days of his career to now hosting a nationally syndicated radio show and a top charting podcast with over three and a half million monthly downloads. With decades of expertise in the marketing and advertising world, Tuff made his mark as the youngest team member to become partner at a century-old advertising agency and he infuses fresh energy and intuitive strategy to make deeper connections that result in higher revenues for personal brands. He is also a best-selling author of “The Millennial Whisperer.”

“Right now, the podcast landscape is extremely crowded, so it’s critical to develop talent in a way that can cut through the noise. Working with someone like Kim, you never know what she’s going to say next, but you do know it’s going be 100% honest,” comments Pionaire Co-Founder Bert Weiss. “Our talent agency will remain focused on bringing this same level of authenticity to each client within our network, as Pionaire is purposefully only accepting a small client roster that hinges on the chemistry between our team and those we represent.”

From breathing new life into an established podcast or helping launch a new concept, Pioniare offers the expertise and connections to take talent to the next level. For more information, visit pionairepodcasting.com.

Fans can get the latest scoop with all things House of Kim with Kim Zolciak weekly on Wednesdays here.

About Pionaire

Founded by recognized radio industry leader Bert Weiss and marketing disruptor Chris Tuff, Pionaire is a full-service boutique talent network consultancy rooted in creativity. Clients can expect a hands-on, personalized process from the best in the business, resulting in optimal content and revenue. Pionaire's expert team evaluates a brand, advises on content that works and provides the groundwork for properly structuring and marketing a podcast. The rest happens organically. For more information, visit pionairepodcasting.com.

