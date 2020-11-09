Log in
Industry and environment groups applaud South Australian energy efficiency commitment

11/09/2020 | 05:33pm EST

The Property Council of Australia, Climate Council, Conservation Council of South Australia, Energy Efficiency Council, Green Building Council of Australia and Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council welcome the South Australian Government announcement that it will invest $60 million to improve the energy efficiency of government buildings. The Government's commitment will create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower the government's energy and maintenance bills.

Earlier this year the International Monetary Fund and International Energy Agency called on governments around the world to invest in upgrading buildings to stimulate their economies and support the transition to clean energy. Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, called energy efficiency a 'job-creation machine' and highlighted its critical role in reducing emissions.

We commend the Marshall Government for showing real leadership on the economy and the climate, and call on other governments to follow the South Australian Government's example.

'This is textbook public policy that delivers a win-win for industry and the environment - energy efficiency is jobs intensive and taps into local workforce and supply chains to deliver stimulus while also reducing emissions,' said Daniel Gannon, South Australia Executive Director of the Property Council.

'The Climate Council applauds this major investment in energy efficiency, which demonstrates how smart energy solutions cut costs, create jobs, lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve workplace comfort,' said Climate Councillor and energy expert, Andrew Stock.

'While there is much more to be done, this exciting energy efficiency announcement alongside action on electric vehicles and purchasing renewable energy for the Government's own activities is a great sign the Marshall Government is ramping up SA's clean energy transition,' said Craig Wilkins, Chief Executive of the Conservation Council of South Australia.

'This policy will create hundreds of jobs for tradies and engineers. This is a win for the economy, a win for the environment and a win for South Australians,' said Luke Menzel, CEO of the Energy Efficiency Council.

'The South Australian Government has delivered a decisive win for both the economy and the environment today. Energy efficiency is the cheapest form of emissions reduction, it increases the health and wellbeing of occupants and creates jobs. We commend Premier Marshall and his team for
this initiative that demonstrates government leadership in their assets.' said Davina Rooney, CEO, Green Building Council of Australia.

'ASBEC congratulates the South Australian Government on their national leadership. Governments own or lease roughly 30 per cent of Australia's non-residential buildings, so this kind of policy is essential to reducing our country's emissions,' said Suzanne Toumbourou, Executive Director, Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council.

Green Building Council of Australia published this content on 10 November 2020
