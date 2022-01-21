Industry's response to the Expert Working Group on Feed Supplementation final report

January 21, 2022 (Ottawa) - Today, the Expert Working Group on Feed Supplementation published its report and recommendations. Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) supports the conclusion of the report.

"I want to express my gratitude to the expert working group under the chairmanship of Dr. Daniel Lefebvre. Its report sheds light into the knowledge gaps related to the consistency of butter and animal feed supplements containing palm by-products," said Pierre Lampron, president of DFC.

Dairy Farmers of Canada will invest in further research to address the remaining questions identified in this report.

"I have asked Dr. Lefebvre to continue to work with the industry experts in an advisory capacity to help support the design of such future research," added Pierre Lampron.

- 30 -

Animal Nutrition Association of Canada

"The Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (ANAC) will read the report of the Expert Working Group with great interest. We will be pleased to collaborate with the rest of the sector in following up on recommendations made. Members of the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (ANAC) are dedicated to providing dairy producers with safe and nutritious feed products which meet the nutritional and production requirements of their herd. The development of a feeding program is a highly scientific and customized process which continuously evolves based on research and innovations. Feeding programs are unique to each farm based on what ingredients are available on-farm as well as the herds needs."

-Kevin Weppler, Chair, Animal Nutrition Association of Canada

Dairy Processors Association of Canada

"The Working Group has started an important process to ensure that the industry can fill gaps in information and data, and identify areas of potential improvement. As the report indicates, additional research is needed. DPAC looks forward to working with Dairy Farmers of Canada and dairy sector experts to continue the work on this important issue."

-Michael Barrett, Chair, Dairy Processors Association of Canada

The Working Group's press release and report can be accessed here: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/expert-working-group-on-feed-supplementation-releases-its-report-853630964.html