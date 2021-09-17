Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Infineon opens Austria plant early in chip capacity boost

09/17/2021 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen at its Austrian headquarters in Villach

VILLACH, Austria (Reuters) -Germany's Infineon opened a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) plant in Austria on Friday, boosting its ability to supply power chips for cars, data centres and renewable power.

Infineon is adding capacity as global semiconductor supply chains remain under extreme stress, with most leading carmakers being forced to idle production due to chip shortages.

The Villach factory, ready three months early, will make chips on 300 mm wafers thinner than a human hair, operating in tandem as a 'megafab' with an existing German plant in Dresden.

"Our timing in adding new capacity couldn't be better, considering growing demand for power-management semiconductors," CEO Feinhard Ploss said before an opening ceremony with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton.

Ploss said that Infineon would not gouge buyers currently willing to pay astronomical prices, but it did need to defray the investment costs it faces to meet booming demand. "We expect significant price increases," he told reporters.

Infineon has raised its forecast of revenues from Villach to 2 billion euros from 1.8 billion, which reflected higher selling prices rather than increased volumes. The Dresden-Villach megafab could generate combined revenue of 5 billion euros.

Munich-based Infineon, the leading supplier to the auto industry, has itself faced problems meeting delivery commitments after a winter storm knocked out a plant in the United States and coronavirus lockdowns disrupted operations in Malaysia.

The extra production of specialist power chips in Villach will serve growing demand for electric vehicles, datacenters and wind and solar power facilities.

But it will not immediately ease the broader semiconductor crunch, where Infineon has struggled with bottlenecks in "back-end" facilities where chips are packaged into final products.

Ploss declined to be drawn on Infineon's investment plans, saying that at its projected long-term growth rate in revenue of 9% "now and again you are going to need a new factory".

The higher labour content in back-end production meant that Infineon would likely focus on lower-cost centres such as Southeast Asia and Mexico where it is already present rather than new European plants, operations chief Jochen Hanebeck said.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26aMalaysia's Top Glove posts 48% profit drop, to seek Hong Kong listing
RE
06:25aLUKEWARM : rich states set to fall short of $100 billion climate funding goal
RE
06:24aEQS-NEWS : Can Firerock Holdings (1909. HK) Can Fire Rock Holdings (1909.HK) Become the Sea of the Hong Kong Stock Market: A global digital asset trading platform has begun to take shape.
DJ
06:22aPm ardern says spoke to pakistan pm imran khan and conveyed thanks for taking care of cricket team
RE
06:21aAirAsia X aims for end-Oct creditor meetings as talks progress
RE
06:20aInfineon opens Austria plant early in chip capacity boost
RE
06:20aNew zealand pm ardern says totally support cricket team's decision to pull out of pakistan odi series
RE
06:17aNovember? December? Fed's 'taper' timeline tied to volatile jobs data
RE
06:06aEuro zone yields hit two-month highs on report about ECB's inflation view
RE
06:00aBiocon unit plans 15% stake sale to Serum Institute for access to vaccines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
3Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..
4China Evergrande is not 'too big to fail', says Global Times editor
5Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

HOT NEWS