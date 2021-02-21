InfiniDome Successfully Completes “GPS Jammed” Scenario Flight Ops

- GPSdome Enables BVLOS Flight in GPS-Challenged Environment -

infiniDome Ltd., the GPS Security Company, today announces the successful completion of UAS flight trials conducted under GNSS jamming scenarios. The test flight was part of the NA’AMA initiative, a project to push the boundaries of BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) operation and accelerate the adoption of UAS in urban environments. This project was made possible by the Israeli Ministry of Transportation, Israel Innovation Authority and Civil Aviation Authority (CAAI). During the rigorous testing, infiniDome increased GNSS resiliency by 400% in the hostile jamming environment.

The drone’s GPS receiver overcame GPS jamming scenarios using infiniDome’s GPSdome protection which locked on and maintained the GNSS signals throughout the jamming tests.

GPSdome has the best Cost, Size, Weight and Power ratio for anti-jamming protection of UAS airframes where extended range, critical missions and resilient navigation are required in tactical environments. infiniDome’s GPSdome anti-jamming solution is a small, affordable add-on module that protects any GNSS/GPS receiver. Using two, off-the-shelf antennas and interfacing to the GNSS receiver at the RF level, their patented system makes any drone wielding it highly differentiated from all other drones primarily for BVLOS and mission critical operations such as surveillance, autonomous deliveries and border patrol.

GPSdome delivers proven resilient PNT by adding anti-jamming capabilities to GPS/GNSS receivers. Supporting real-time interference detection and mitigation, GPSdome maintains the receiver’s GPS signal throughout jamming attacks or in the presence of unintentional RF interference. Attenuating the RF interference signal in real time allows for continuity of normal operation by maintaining availability of the drone’ s autonomous and semi-autonomous modes which are GNSS-dependent.

About infiniDome, Ltd.

infiniDome, the GPS Security Company, provides front-end cyber solutions protecting wireless communications from jamming attacks. infiniDome’s GPS protection solutions are tailored for defending the GPS systems which are at the heart of drones and other unmanned systems, vehicle fleets and critical networks as well as defense applications. Visit www.infinidome.com.

