  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Infinidat Appoints Storage Industry Executive Eric Herzog as Chief Marketing Officer

10/20/2021 | 08:05am EDT
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that Eric Herzog has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A former senior executive at global storage providers EMC and IBM, Herzog joins Infinidat, effective today, reporting to Infinidat’s CEO Phil Bullinger.

Herzog has more than 30 years of experience and proven success in the enterprise storage industry, managing all aspects of marketing, product management, and business development in both start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. He has been recognized as “Marketer/CMO of the Year” (Jan 2021), “Top 100 Hybrid Cloud Influencers” (March 2021), and “Top 100 AI and Big Data Influencers” (March 2020).

“Eric’s broad product and market knowledge and deep relationships in the enterprise storage industry make him a great asset for the Infinidat team as our CMO,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “With his proven track record of building and scaling high-performing marketing teams, results-driven go-to-market execution, elevating brands and introducing new products, Eric will play a key role in further accelerating our global momentum at an exciting time of tremendous growth at the company.”

“Infinidat is the most innovative enterprise storage company at scale in the world today, delivering an AI-driven set-it-and-forget-it approach with unprecedented 100% availability, superior performance that is faster than all-flash alternatives, an extensive storage software defined portfolio, and lower total cost of ownership,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “I’m extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to reach every enterprise and service provider that will benefit from the power and flexibility of Infinidat solutions. With best-in-class solutions, exceptional support, motivated channel partners, and an exciting vision for the future, we will expand the Infinidat brand to a leadership position in enterprise storage.”

In his new role as CMO of Infinidat, Herzog will lead the company’s global marketing and brand strategy and execution. His responsibilities span across product marketing, go-to-market strategies, brand-building, marketing programs, strategic communications, competitive analysis, and strengthening relationships with industry influencers and stakeholders.

“Eric Herzog is one of the most high-energy and dynamic marketing professionals in the industry that I’ve ever known, and I’ve known everyone,” said Steve Duplessie, Founder/ Sr. Analyst, at ESG. “Infinidat has been a ‘best kept secret’ for far too long. That is about to change! Great for the both of them.”

Prior to joining Infinidat, Herzog was CMO and VP of Global Storage Channels at IBM Storage Solutions where he was responsible for worldwide product marketing and management for IBM's storage systems, software-defined storage, hyper converged infrastructure, and global storage channels. Herzog’s executive leadership experience also includes: CMO and Senior VP of Alliances for all-flash storage provider Violin Memory, and Senior Vice President of Product Management and Product Marketing for EMC’s Enterprise & Mid-range Systems Division responsible for the VNX, VMAX, and VNXe family of storage solutions.

About Infinidat
Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped more than 7 exabytes worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Media Contact

Infinidat
Sapna Capoor
Director of Global Communications
scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159


