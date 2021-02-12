Log in
Infinite Global : Hires Patrick Tooher to Lead Financial Services Practice

02/12/2021 | 04:52am EST
International communications firm Infinite Global has appointed Patrick Tooher as Director and head of its UK Financial Services practice.

Patrick has held a number of senior corporate communications roles both in-house and agency-side following a 16-year career in business journalism, latterly as City Editor of the Mail on Sunday.

He was head of media relations for KPMG in the UK and head of PR at The Co-operative Bank during its banking and governance crisis. More recently, he has also been a director at two leading PR agencies in the UK.

Infinite Global has advised a number of leading financial services organisations, including major players in the insurance, pensions, and wealth and asset management sectors. Patrick will oversee the continued growth of the firm’s FS offering in the UK.

Patrick will divide his time between Infinite Global’s head office in London and his home city of Manchester, where he will have direct access to its flourishing financial services and fintech ecosystem, while also developing Infinite Global’s national and regional profile.

Patrick’s appointment comes as Infinite Global was named B2B PR Agency of the Year at the 2020 B2B Marketing Awards.

ENDS

About Infinite Global

Infinite Global is an award-winning international communications firm advising complex businesses which need to engage with sophisticated audiences. Specialising in PR, Content & Campaigns, and Crisis & Litigation, the firm provides the experience, skills and insight to drive brands forward or defend them from reputational risk. Infinite Global has offices in London, New York, Chicago and San Francisco.


© Business Wire 2021
