Infinity BiologiX Announces New Senior Team Members Including Robin Grimwood as CEO

Infinity BiologiX, LLC (IBX), a leading next-generation central laboratory providing sample collection and processing, storage, analytical services, and scientific and technical support, has named Robin Grimwood as Chief Executive Officer. Grimwood previously served as interim CEO and is also a Co-founder of Infinity BiologiX. He has over 20 years of experience in the life sciences market including biobanking, sample storage and tracking, 2D Coded Tubes, Compound Management, -20°C to -80°C Automated robotics, High Throughput Screening, Consumer Genomics, Liquid Handling and Robotics.

Robin Grimwood, CEO, commented: “I’m honored to be appointed by the board as the CEO after the tragic passing of my friend and co-founder Dr. Andy Brooks. The business is in a strong position, with the capability, strategy and vision to deliver on our core mission, to deliver the answers required from our clients’ biological samples, enabling them to advance healthcare innovation.”

Mr. Grimwood added: “We are thrilled to have added such a strong group of talented individuals to our team, IBX continues to invest in people, platforms and new technology in support of our core mission to unlock valuable data for our clients’ samples and enable them to advance and improve human health.”

In addition, the following appointees were named to senior roles in the company:

Isabella Britton, Head of People

Isabella is a Human Resources Leader with over 20 years of experience primarily focused in the Life Sciences industry. Most recently she was the Executive Director of Human Resources at Celgene. In her role, she provided HR expertise to the Chief Medical Officer, the President of Global Clinical Development and the Chief Information Officer and their organizations. Prior to Celgene, Isabella held various HR roles at Merck and Schering-Plough providing HR expertise to multiple organizations including Global Marketing, Global Market Access, and Global Information Technology.

Aaron Venables, VP of Commercial, International

Aaron is an executive-level commercial leader with 23 years of experience in the Life Science and Biotechnology industries. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for Fluidic Analytics (a University of Cambridge start-up specializing in protein interactions). Before that he worked as General Manager of Weatherbys Scientific, an agricultural genomics service provider. Prior to that he held commercial leadership roles at Illumina (Head of Inside Sales and Lead Generation), Thermo Fisher Scientific (Chief of Staff to the President of EMEA, Global Marketing Director, Senior District Sales Manager) and was part of the team that built one of the UK’s first personalized medicine companies; the Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre.

Ali Fawaz, Deputy General Counsel

Ali has over 15 years of combined law firm and biotechnology industry experience, including most recently serving as Executive Director at Celgene Corporation supporting the Office of the Corporate Secretary on executive compensation and corporate governance matters. Prior to joining Celgene, Ali was a partner at Proskauer Rose, LLP in New York City where he served as outside counsel to Celgene for many years. Prior to Proskauer, Ali was a senior attorney at Latham & Watkins, LLP in Washington, DC. In his new role, Ali will support IBX’s General Counsel in continuing to build the legal infrastructure necessary to support all of the company’s functions and future strategic initiatives.

Gary Price, Head of Regulatory Affairs

Gary has joined IBX as Head of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. Gary has extensive experience in regulatory compliance, auditing, licensure, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer products. He has most recently served as a consultant responsible for conducting due diligence audits and on-going recalls. Previously, Gary served as a Senior Director, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs - International and Joint Ventures.

Scott Waksman, Director, Finance & Corporate Development

Scott has over 20 years of experience as a finance professional primarily in the financial services and media business sectors. Before joining IBX, he worked at Thomson Reuters where he held a number of roles including VP, Head of Finance for the Investing & Advisory division, Head of Finance for the FX Transactions business and Director in the Corporate Finance group. In these roles he partnered with business leaders to drive strategic and financial objectives, including successful acquisitions and integrations. Prior to Thomson Reuters, Scott worked at Universal American Financial Corp. and MetLife. Scott holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University and an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

About Infinity BiologiX (IBX): IBX is a market-disrupting next-generation central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in August 2020.

For more information, please visit www.ibx.bio.

