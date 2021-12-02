Infinity BiologiX Confirms Robust rRT-PCR Test Detects Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Infinity BiologiX (“IBX”), a leader in analytics, bioprocessing and biobanking, announced that the rRT-PCR assay performed to detected SARS-CoV-2 in samples from individuals suspected of COVID-19 can detect the Omicron variant.

Since May 2021 IBX has tested over 9 million samples for COVID-19 with a robust assay using an rRT-PCR test that has been confirmed to detect the Omicron variant.

“We’re proud to be providing robust COVID-19 testing as part of our ongoing support for the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to detect the omicron variant using our existing rRT-PCR based assay, which targets 3 separate areas of the viral genome, demonstrates our rigorous approach to testing and our commitment to public health.” Robin Grimwood, CEO at IBX.

In addition, IBX has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sequence the SARS-CoV-2 genome from positive COVID-19 samples across the United States and in light of the omicron variant this has been extended. The contract “Genomic Surveillance for SARS-COV-2 Variants” aims to provide genomic sequencing and new variant detection of samples of SARS-COV-2 to enable public health officials to investigate the impact of variants on disease severity as well as the effectiveness of vaccines and treatment.

As part of this work with the CDC, IBX have sequenced over 61,000 COVID-19 samples and continue to provide valuable epidemiological data on the spread of novel COVID-19 strains. This sequencing has been performed in the IBX headquarters in NJ (Piscataway).

About Infinity BiologiX (IBX): IBX is a market-disrupting next-generation central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in August 2020.

For more information, please visit www.ibx.bio

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005638/en/