Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infinity BiologiX Confirms Robust rRT-PCR Test Detects Omicron Variant of COVID-19

12/02/2021 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Infinity BiologiX (“IBX”), a leader in analytics, bioprocessing and biobanking, announced that the rRT-PCR assay performed to detected SARS-CoV-2 in samples from individuals suspected of COVID-19 can detect the Omicron variant.

Since May 2021 IBX has tested over 9 million samples for COVID-19 with a robust assay using an rRT-PCR test that has been confirmed to detect the Omicron variant.

“We’re proud to be providing robust COVID-19 testing as part of our ongoing support for the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to detect the omicron variant using our existing rRT-PCR based assay, which targets 3 separate areas of the viral genome, demonstrates our rigorous approach to testing and our commitment to public health.” Robin Grimwood, CEO at IBX.

In addition, IBX has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sequence the SARS-CoV-2 genome from positive COVID-19 samples across the United States and in light of the omicron variant this has been extended. The contract “Genomic Surveillance for SARS-COV-2 Variants” aims to provide genomic sequencing and new variant detection of samples of SARS-COV-2 to enable public health officials to investigate the impact of variants on disease severity as well as the effectiveness of vaccines and treatment.

As part of this work with the CDC, IBX have sequenced over 61,000 COVID-19 samples and continue to provide valuable epidemiological data on the spread of novel COVID-19 strains. This sequencing has been performed in the IBX headquarters in NJ (Piscataway).

About Infinity BiologiX (IBX): IBX is a market-disrupting next-generation central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in August 2020.

For more information, please visit www.ibx.bio


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aNorthern Redwood Federal Credit Union Shifts Compliance & Risk Management Capabilities to NatureTrak
BU
09:42aPlace Announces Suite of Revenue Management Features for SaaS Companies
BU
09:41aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northeast Georgia seniors housing community refinanced for $18.5M
PU
09:41aBT : Another fixed network traffic peak underlines need to review net neutr..
PU
09:41aDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
09:41aMINISTER OF DEFENCE LAANET : Estonia and France confirmed continued strong defence co-operation
PU
09:41aVAT : Decides for Hydropower
PU
09:41aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : joins National ESG Alliance
PU
09:41aPRIME MINISTER KALLAS : the Estonian people are at the heart of our EU policy
PU
09:41aNOVAVAX : StatementCOVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares drop as Omicron keeps markets volatile
2Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
4Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
5China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..

HOT NEWS