Infinity Q Capital Management LLC Technology Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

04/21/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 26, 2021; click here to submit trade information

﻿﻿LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Infinity Q Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ: IQDNX) investors that acquired shares between December 21, 2018 and February 22, 2021. Investors have until April 26, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The investigation focuses on whether Infinity Q issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Infinity Q recently announced that its Chief Investment Officer had made changes to the methodology used for valuing assets held by the fund and that "it was unable to conclude that these adjustments were reasonable, and, further, that [Infinity Q] was unable to verify that the values it had previously determined for the [assets] were reflective of fair value." Infinity Q sought to suspend redemptions, which the Wall Street Journal notes "suggests severe problems at the firm.”

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
