Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Infinity Capital

02/25/2021 | 12:51pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) following Infinity Q Capital Management LLC’s request to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to halt redemptions.

On February 23, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that “the SEC informed [Infinity Q Capital Management] last week that it had evidence Chief Investment Officer James Velissaris ‘had been adjusting parameters’ of pricing models that were used to value derivatives in the fund’s portfolio,” which likely resulted in reporting incorrect valuations to investors. Further, according to The Wall Street Journal, after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings, Infinity Q Capital Management asked the SEC to halt redemptions on its Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund and forbid its chief investment officer from trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Funds (NASDAQ: IQDNX and IQDAX) and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
