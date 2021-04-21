Log in
Infinix Launches All-New Hot 10S, The Ultimate Smartphone Entertainment Experience

04/21/2021 | 10:46am EDT
Infinix 
Infinix Launches All-New Hot 10S, The Ultimate Smartphone Entertainment Experience 
21-Apr-2021 / 16:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Infinix Launches All-New Hot 10S, 
The Ultimate Smartphone Entertainment Experience 
 
 
 
SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 21 April 2021 - Infinix today unveiled the all-new Hot 10S Series, the highly 
anticipated gaming and entertainment smartphone addition to the Hot 10 portfolio. The Infinix Hot 10S and Hot 10S NFC 
sets a new standard for power, innovation and style by combining sophisticated processing technologies with 
long-lasting battery performance, a triple camera with Super Nightscape im 
aging and an ultra-smooth display, encased in a stunning design inspired by nature. 
 
The Hot 10S Series features Infinix's powerful Dar-link optimization engine software, which improves graphic display 
and touchscreen sensitivity with self-learning AI algorithm capabilities that minimize lag time. With more than 2.7 
billion mobile gamers expected by 2023, the Hot 10S smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset to meet 
the increasing demand for enhanced gaming experiences. 
 
"When designing the Hot 10S Series, our goal was to set a new standard for mobile entertainment," said [Manfred Hong, 
Senior Product Director] of Infinix. "Every aspect of the Hot 10S Series has been carefully crafted to deliver the 
ultimate user experience - from MediaTek's excellent Helio G85 chipset processing power, to the smooth and highly 
responsive display and optimized battery for non-stop, undisrupted viewing and playing." 
 
Taking innovation one step further 
The Hot 10S Series balances innovative and stunning design with excellent features and functionality to deliver the 
best visual experience for consumers at an affordable price: 
 
  ? Upgraded Design: The Hot 10S adopts pioneering Laser Micron Lithography Technology to create a beautiful shimmer 
    appearance that draws inspiration from the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia. With smooth-edges and an under-display selfie 
    camera, the Hot 10S is the most coveted gaming and entertainment device to date. 
 
  ? Buttery-Smooth Display: Boasting a cutting-edge 6.82" HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, consumers gain a 
    brilliant viewing experience when watching the latest CGI visual effects. The 180Hz touch sampling rate delivers 
    optimal responsiveness and the intuitive facial recognition enables faster, safer and more convenient device 
    unlocking. 
 
  ? Triple 48MP HD Camera with AI: For the first time within the HOT portfolio, the Hot 10S packs a 48MP HD rear 
    camera, an AI camera and a 2MP depth camera with rear Flash. The all-new Super Nightscape feature enables users to 
    take impressive pictures in dark/low-light scenarios while the 2K resolution video recording captures authentic 
    true-to-life footage. 
 
  ? MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset: This chipset packs a powerful performance while maximizing battery life for a superior 
    gaming experience. Leveraging innovative dynamic resource management technology, the connectivity powered by 
    MediaTek's Helio G85 brings faster response times and quicker frame rates. Furthermore, this results in consistent 
    & reliable connectivity which significantly reduces lag time. 
 
  ? A 6000mAh Battery: The impressive battery offers 76 hours of calling time on a single charge. Enhanced by 
    power-saving Power Marathon technology that provides an additional 25% power once the battery runs down to 5%, 
    gamers no longer need to think about dreaded battery shutdowns when playing, or embarrassing low battery 
    notifications on video calls. 
 
  ? Advanced Software: The DTS Audio processing technology helps elevate sound effects during gameplay. Users can 
    customize the sound effects for better sound quality experiences in games, music and movies. The Infinix XO7.6 is 
    based on Android 11 with a fresh and smarter interface than its predecessor. 
 
  ? Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster: The Hot 10S incorporates Infinix's optimization engine software, the Dar-link 
    Ultimate Game Booster, which works with the smartphone's hardware to improve the graphic image stability and screen 
    sensitivity. 
 
  ? Secured User Privacy - With user data protection and privacy as a priority, two key systems have been implemented 
    into the Hot 10S. X-Proof secures the screen from behind so that users screens won't be snooped on in public, 
    furthermore, all user data on the device stays on the device and is never uploaded to the cloud. In an era when 
    privacy is more prevalent than ever, Infinix has taken extra steps to fully secure it. 
 
Crisp 48MP triple camera quality 
The Hot 10S features an AI portrait enhancing 8MP front camera to capture sharp images that reflect the results of a 
professional camera. This camera is the first-ever in the HOT series to offer eye-tracking autofocus, auto-blur videos 
and face beautification, empowering users to capture the perfect shot. 
 
 
 
The Hot 10S also features a nightscape 48MP rear HD camera that allows users to take impressive images and videos in 
both day and night. The 240FPS slow-motion shooting also helps users capture 
smooth movements for the perfect action shot. 
 
The ultimate smartphone entertainment experience with MediaTek's Helio G85 
The Hot 10S is the first in its series to be equipped with MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset to provide an outstanding 
performance for avid mobile gamers. The octa-core CPU features two powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz 
and six Cortex-A55 processors operating up to 1.8GHz, interlinked by a large L3 cache for improved performance. 
 
  ? MediaTek's HyperEngine combines various technologies to enhance the overall gaming experience with sustained 
    performance for a longer period. With this feature, gamers can expect smoother performance in demanding game 
    engines, along with intelligent dynamic management of CPU. 
 
  ? The Dual 4G SIM support provides exceptional voice and video call quality via VoLTE/ViLTE services, along with 
    faster connection setup time, more reliable coverage and lower power consumption from either SIM connection. 
 
  ? The chipset also features built-in integrated voice wake-up capabilities (VoW) that minimize the power of 
    applications in the Android OS, such as the always-on Google Assistant. 
 
Play all day with a long-lasting battery 
To provide users with a non-stop gaming experience, the Hot 10S comes equipped with a battery capacity of 6000mAh, 
while the Hot 10S NFC features a 5000mAh battery. Based on testing from the Infinix data lab, the Hot 10S supports 62 
days on standby, 182 hours of music playback, 17.3 hours of continuous gaming or 76 hours of calls on a full charge. 
 
The built-in Safe-Charge technology ensures that the power is automatically turned off once the device is fully charged 
to avoid overheating and wasting energy, while the Power Marathon technology contributes an extra 25% power when the 
battery runs low - that's 3.5 hours of additional call time for users. 
 
To support the growing trend of contactless payments and faster and safer content sharing, the Hot 10S Series includes 
an NFC-version (Near Field Communication Technology). This offering generates secure transactions and digital content 
exchange, and makes electronic device-to-device connectivity simpler, faster and easier for consumers. 
 
Availability 
The Hot 10S (128+6) will be available on May 12 in Indonesia followed by rollout to further countries in the coming 
months. The standard version comes in four colors: 95° Black, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean, and 7° Purple. The cost is 
subject to variations depending on country of purchase. 
 
The NFC version (128+4) will be available in select markets, including Russia and Latin America. It comes in four 
colors: 95° Black, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean, and 7° Purple. The cost is subject to variations depending on country 
of purchase. 
 
Stay tuned to social media & website updates for rollout announcements. 
 
For more details visit: https://www.infinixmobility.com/smartphone/hot-10s 
 
Media Contacts: 
Skye Chen (Head of Global PR) - skye.chen@infinixmobility.com 
 
 
About Infinix: 
Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile 
devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on 
developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and 
performance. Infinix devices are trendy & attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward. 
 
With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and 
show the world who they are & what they stand for. 
 
The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, 
the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% 
during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong 
value propositions. 
 
For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

