Inflation Monitor (New Base: 2015-16) - July, 2021

08/17/2021 | 10:14am EDT
Inflation Monitor

July 2021

(Base Year: 2015-16)

State Bank of Pakistan

Statistics & DWH Department

ISSN 1992-8327 (print)

ISSN 1992-8335 (online)

The analysis in this document is based on data

  • Provided by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), for domestic inflation analysis
  • Retrieved from Bloomberg, Trading Economics, IMF & World Bank websites for global inflation analysis

http://www.sbp.org.pk/publications/inflation_Monitor

ii

Contents

1.

Inflation in Brief.................................................................................................................................................

1

2.

Heat-maps of CPI inflation.................................................................................................................................

1

3.

Trends in Inflation ..............................................................................................................................................

7

4.

Movement in Price Indices (Moving Averages) .................................................................................................

8

5.

Movement in Price Indices (Month-on-Month) ..................................................................................................

9

6.

Trends in Consumer Price Indices and Inflation ...............................................................................................

10

7.

Weighted Contribution .....................................................................................................................................

13

8.

Inflation Diffusion Index ..................................................................................................................................

16

9.

Domestic Commodity Prices ............................................................................................................................

18

10.

Inflation in Global Context .........................................................................................................................

19

11.

Global Commodity Prices ...........................................................................................................................

20

12.

Seasonal Adjustment in CPI........................................................................................................................

21

Annexure A................................................................................................................................................................

26

Table A1: National CPI Inflation by Groups (YoY and MoM in percent) .............................................................

26

Table A2: Urban CPI Inflation by Groups (YoY and MoM in percent).................................................................

26

Table A3: Rural CPI Inflation by Groups (YoY and MoM in percent) ..................................................................

27

Table A4: Top Ten Contributors to Urban CPI Inflation (YoY) in July 2021........................................................

28

Table A5: Top Ten Contributors to Urban CPI Inflation (MoM) in July 2021 ......................................................

29

Table A6: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to Urban CPI Inflation (YoY) in July 2021 ...............................

30

Table A7: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to Urban CPI Inflation (MoM) in July 2021 ..............................

31

Table A8: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to MoM Urban CPI Food Inflation in July 2021........................

32

Table A9: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to MoM Urban CPI Non-food Inflation in July 2021 ................

33

Table A10: Top Ten Contributors to Rural CPI Inflation (YoY) in July 2021.......................................................

34

Table A11: Top Ten Contributors to Rural CPI Inflation (MoM) in July 2021......................................................

35

Table A12: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to Rural CPI Inflation (YoY) in July 2021 ..............................

36

Table A13: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to Rural CPI Inflation (MoM) in July 2021 .............................

37

Table A14: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to MoM Rural CPI Food Inflation in July 2021.......................

38

Table A15: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to MoM Rural CPI Non-food Inflation in July 2021 ...............

39

Table A16: Distribution of Price Changes (YoY) - Selected Urban CPI Items: July 2021 ....................................

40

Table A17: Distribution of Price Changes (YoY) - Selected Rural CPI Items: July 2021......................................

41

Table A18: Distribution of Price Changes (YoY) - WPI Items: July 2021 ............................................................

42

Inflation Monitor, July 2021

Table A19: International Commodity Prices/Indices .............................................................................................

43

Table A20: National CPI Data Series Original and Seasonally Adjusted...............................................................

44

Table A21: Urban CPI Data Series Original and Seasonally Adjusted ..................................................................

45

Table A22: Rural CPI Data Series Original and Seasonally Adjusted ...................................................................

46

Table A23: National CPI Monthly & Average Seasonal Factors ...........................................................................

47

Table A24: Urban CPI Monthly & Average Seasonal Factors ...............................................................................

47

Table A25: Rural CPI Monthly & Average Seasonal Factors ................................................................................

48

Table A26: National CPI (Month-on-Month) Original & Seasonally Adjusted .....................................................

49

Table A27: Urban CPI (Month-on-Month) Original & Seasonally Adjusted Series ..............................................

50

Table A28: Rural CPI (Month-on-Month) Original & Seasonally Adjusted ..........................................................

51

Figure A1: National CPI Non-food Inflation (YoY, 12mma, MoM in percent).....................................................

52

Figure A2: Urban CPI Non-food Inflation (YoY, 12mma, MoM in percent).........................................................

53

Figure A3: Rural CPI Non-food Inflation (YoY, 12mma, MoM in percent)..........................................................

54

Figure A4: Frequency Distribution of Price Changes of Urban CPI Items (YoY) .................................................

55

Figure A5: Frequency Distribution of Price Changes of Rural CPI Items (YoY) ..................................................

56

Figure A6: Frequency Distribution of Price Changes of Urban CPI Items (MoM) ................................................

57

Figure A7: Frequency Distribution of Price Changes of Rural CPI Items (MoM) .................................................

58

Figure A8: Frequency Distribution of Price Changes of WPI Commodities (YoY)...............................................

59

Annexure B................................................................................................................................................................

60

Technical Notes, Definitions and Methodologies ..................................................................................................

60

a)

Technical Notes ..........................................................................................................................................

60

b)

Methodology for Estimating Inflation Diffusion Index for Pakistan ...........................................................

62

iv

State Bank of Pakistan

Team

Mazhar Hussain

Sr. Joint Director

mazhar.hussain@sbp.org.pk

Muhammad Abdus Salam

Joint Director

muhammad.abdussalam@sbp.org.pk

Muhammad Umar

Statistical Officer

muhammad.Umar3@sbp.org.pk

v | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 14:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
