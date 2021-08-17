Inflation Monitor (New Base: 2015-16) - July, 2021

|
Contents
|
|
1.
|
Inflation in Brief.................................................................................................................................................
|
1
|
2.
|
Heat-maps of CPI inflation.................................................................................................................................
|
1
|
3.
|
Trends in Inflation ..............................................................................................................................................
|
7
|
4.
|
Movement in Price Indices (Moving Averages) .................................................................................................
|
8
|
5.
|
Movement in Price Indices (Month-on-Month) ..................................................................................................
|
9
|
6.
|
Trends in Consumer Price Indices and Inflation ...............................................................................................
|
10
|
7.
|
Weighted Contribution .....................................................................................................................................
|
13
|
8.
|
Inflation Diffusion Index ..................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
9.
|
Domestic Commodity Prices ............................................................................................................................
|
18
|
10.
|
Inflation in Global Context .........................................................................................................................
|
19
|
11.
|
Global Commodity Prices ...........................................................................................................................
|
20
|
12.
|
Seasonal Adjustment in CPI........................................................................................................................
|
21
|
Annexure A................................................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
|
Table A1: National CPI Inflation by Groups (YoY and MoM in percent) .............................................................
|
26
|
|
Table A2: Urban CPI Inflation by Groups (YoY and MoM in percent).................................................................
|
26
|
|
Table A3: Rural CPI Inflation by Groups (YoY and MoM in percent) ..................................................................
|
27
|
|
Table A4: Top Ten Contributors to Urban CPI Inflation (YoY) in July 2021........................................................
|
28
|
|
Table A5: Top Ten Contributors to Urban CPI Inflation (MoM) in July 2021 ......................................................
|
29
|
|
Table A6: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to Urban CPI Inflation (YoY) in July 2021 ...............................
|
30
|
|
Table A7: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to Urban CPI Inflation (MoM) in July 2021 ..............................
|
31
|
|
Table A8: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to MoM Urban CPI Food Inflation in July 2021........................
|
32
|
|
Table A9: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to MoM Urban CPI Non-food Inflation in July 2021 ................
|
33
|
|
Table A10: Top Ten Contributors to Rural CPI Inflation (YoY) in July 2021.......................................................
|
34
|
|
Table A11: Top Ten Contributors to Rural CPI Inflation (MoM) in July 2021......................................................
|
35
|
|
Table A12: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to Rural CPI Inflation (YoY) in July 2021 ..............................
|
36
|
|
Table A13: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to Rural CPI Inflation (MoM) in July 2021 .............................
|
37
|
|
Table A14: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to MoM Rural CPI Food Inflation in July 2021.......................
|
38
|
|
Table A15: Top and Bottom Fifteen Contributors to MoM Rural CPI Non-food Inflation in July 2021 ...............
|
39
|
|
Table A16: Distribution of Price Changes (YoY) - Selected Urban CPI Items: July 2021 ....................................
|
40
|
|
Table A17: Distribution of Price Changes (YoY) - Selected Rural CPI Items: July 2021......................................
|
41
|
|
Table A18: Distribution of Price Changes (YoY) - WPI Items: July 2021 ............................................................
|
42