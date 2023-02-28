Inflation Pressures Easing For Australian Manufacturers

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian manufacturing activity expanded in February with firms reporting easing price pressures, with the cost of inflation to production at its lowest in two years.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Australia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index posted at 50.5 in February, up from the neutral level of 50.0 in January.

Manufacturers reported some easing in supply-chain constraints as suppliers were able to see some improvement in delivery times, while softer demand was reducing pressure on vendors, according to Judo Bank, which publishes the data.

Input cost inflation fell to the lowest since December 2020 amid slower increases in raw material, energy and labor costs.

The data on inflation pressures will come as some relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia which has signaled it will continue raising interest rates over coming months.

Financial markets have ramped up their forecasts for the peak in the official cash rate in recent weeks to well over 4% following the hawkish guidance from the RBA and amid concerns the Federal Reserve will also need to raise interest rates further than earlier expected.

Firms continued to share higher cost burdens with their clients, but at the weakest pace since March 2021, the data showed. Employment levels rose at the fastest rate since last September.

Overall sentiment within the manufacturing sector stayed positive in February amid hopes of better sales in the coming 12 months. Still, business confidence eased markedly with firms remaining concerned over the interest rate and economic outlooks.

