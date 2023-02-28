Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Inflation Pressures Easing For Australian Manufacturers

02/28/2023 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian manufacturing activity expanded in February with firms reporting easing price pressures, with the cost of inflation to production at its lowest in two years.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Australia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index posted at 50.5 in February, up from the neutral level of 50.0 in January.

Manufacturers reported some easing in supply-chain constraints as suppliers were able to see some improvement in delivery times, while softer demand was reducing pressure on vendors, according to Judo Bank, which publishes the data.

Input cost inflation fell to the lowest since December 2020 amid slower increases in raw material, energy and labor costs.

The data on inflation pressures will come as some relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia which has signaled it will continue raising interest rates over coming months.

Financial markets have ramped up their forecasts for the peak in the official cash rate in recent weeks to well over 4% following the hawkish guidance from the RBA and amid concerns the Federal Reserve will also need to raise interest rates further than earlier expected.

Firms continued to share higher cost burdens with their clients, but at the weakest pace since March 2021, the data showed. Employment levels rose at the fastest rate since last September.

Overall sentiment within the manufacturing sector stayed positive in February amid hopes of better sales in the coming 12 months. Still, business confidence eased markedly with firms remaining concerned over the interest rate and economic outlooks.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1757ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:58pInflation Pressures Easing For Australian Manufacturers
DJ
05:51pU.S. FDA approves Reata's rare genetic disorder drug
RE
05:49pBoeing australia executive: broad challenges in global commercia…
RE
05:49pEU privacy body raises concerns about possible U.S. data transfer pact
RE
05:44pCanada's main oil province Alberta forecasts C$2.4 billion surplus in 2023/24
RE
05:44pAllfunds' board poised to reject Euronext's offer -source
RE
05:44pRivian automotive inc - introduction of some new technologies an…
RE
05:39pU.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug
RE
05:38pFlorida shooting spree suspect faces additional murder charges
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 97.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA
2Analyst recommendations: Eli Lilly, Glencore, Mondi, Pioneer Natural, S..
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
4Australia's Harvey Norman slumps on lower half-year profit
5Bayer: Significant growth in sales and earnings

HOT NEWS