Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Inflation a Threat to Global Stability, World -2-

01/12/2023 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Basis Points The Australian dollar is likely to be supported this year by the country's relatively good growth outlook, and in recent weeks there have been signs of China loosening its ban on Australian coal imports, Rabobank forex strategist Jane Foley said in a note. (Dow Jones Newswires) The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessment for four of the nation's nine regions as recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic continued. In its quarterly regional economic report, the bank said Japan's local economies were affected by rises in commodity prices. (DJN) Brazil retail sales fell in November for the first time since July after purchases of fuel and electronic and office equipment dropped. Sales declined a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in the month and rose 1.5% from a year earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said. In October, sales increased a revised 0.3% in the month and climbed 2.7% from a year earlier. (DJN) Mexican industrial production was unchanged in November from the previous month with gains in construction and utilities offsetting lower mining and manufacturing output, the National Statistics Institute said. Industrial production rose by 3.2% unadjusted from a year earlier and by 3.2% in the first 11 months of last year. (DJN) The U.K. construction industry took a hit in the fourth quarter amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, according to the latest data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Headline workloads dropped to a net balance of minus 1% in the final three months of the year, from a positive net balance of 17% in the third quarter and 30% in the second quarter, according to the professional body. (DJN)

Feedback Loop

This newsletter is compiled by James Christie in San Francisco.

Send us your tips, suggestions and feedback. Write to:

James Christie , Jon Hilsenrath , Nell Henderson , Nick Timiraos , Kim Mackrael , Tom Fairless , Megumi Fujikawa , Perry Cleveland-Peck [mailto:perry.cleveland-peck@wsj.com], Nihad Ahmed Michael Maloney , Paul Kiernan

Follow us on Twitter:

@WSJCentralBanks , @NHendersonWSJ , @NickTimiraos , @PaulHannon29 , @kimmackrael , @TomFairless , @megumifujikawa , @JamesGlynnWSJ , @cleveland_peck

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.19% 0.9263 Delayed Quote.0.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.02% 90.187 Delayed Quote.1.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.20% 1.08711 Delayed Quote.0.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.19% 0.64366 Delayed Quote.1.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.11% 0.69 Delayed Quote.1.17%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.12% 1.76175 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.21% 1.079774 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.10% 1.55947 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.35% 5.553 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.93% 140.659 Delayed Quote.1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.15% 0.017771 Delayed Quote.0.22%
THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 4.79% 1.53 End-of-day quote.14.18%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.10% 1.449212 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
Latest news "Economy"
07:34aPalm oil production in top Asian producers to remain tight in 2023
RE
07:34aTSX futures crawl up ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
07:32aFactbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
07:31aFactbox-Who is Russia's new war commander Gerasimov and why was he appointed?
RE
07:28aBritain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
RE
07:28aEx-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
RE
07:23aKing Charles makes first appearance since son Harry's book
RE
07:21aSouth Africa to take on Eskom debt in staggered way
RE
07:20aPolish central banker Kotecki says no room for rate cut this year
RE
07:17aSaudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
2Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022
5Schaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference..

HOT NEWS