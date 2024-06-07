COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Inflation will continue to decline and interest rate cuts will also support economic recovery, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said in a blog post on Friday.

The possible scale of interest rate cuts in the next few years could be in the range of 1 to 2 percentage points, given there won't be any new shocks to the economy, Rehn said, while adding that this was not a policy prediction.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank went ahead with a widely flagged first interest

rate cut

since 2019, citing progress in tackling inflation even as it acknowledged the fight was far from over.

Cutting its deposit rate to 3.75% from a record-high 4.0%, the ECB gave no indication as to whether that would be followed by a further easing in July. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)