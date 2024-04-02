BERLIN (Reuters) - Inflation fell in six economically important German states in March, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that national inflation will continue its downward trajectory.

The inflation rate in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, fell to 2.3% in March from 2.6% in February.

In Bavaria, the inflation rate also fell to 2.3% from 2.6% in February, while Brandenburg it declined to 2.8% in from 3.5%, in Saxony to 2.5% from 3.0%, in Baden-Wuerttemberg to 2.3% from 2.7%, and in Hesse to 1.6% from 2.1%.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast Germany's harmonised inflation at 2.4% in March, down from 2.7% in February.

Economists will pay close attention to national inflation data later on Tuesday, as Germany publishes its figures before the euro zone inflation data release, expected on Wednesday.

Euro zone inflation is expected at 2.6% in March, unchanged from the previous month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Rachel More)

