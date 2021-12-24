Inflation expectations stay elevated in December

The Bank of Russia's monitoring shows that companies' short-term price expectations did not change, remaining high. Analysts raised their inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 to 8.0-8.3% and 4.5-5.1%, respectively.
More details are available in the new issue of the Bank of Russia's commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.
Preview photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS
Disclaimer
Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:56:07 UTC.