Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inflation expectations stay elevated in December

12/24/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bank of Russia's monitoring shows that companies' short-term price expectations did not change, remaining high. Analysts raised their inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 to 8.0-8.3% and 4.5-5.1%, respectively.

More details are available in the new issue of the Bank of Russia's commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

Preview photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aTAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS : Procurement of high cationic starch
PU
03:27aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : The Log4j story, and how it has impacted our customers
PU
03:27aNS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines
PU
03:27aPRICER : Don't celebrate New Year's eve with your Christmas turkey
PU
03:27aSITC INTERNATIONAL : Facilitating "Silk Road Shipping" ,SITC won the "Quality Shipping Service Award"
PU
03:26aGazprom almost doubles Turkmen gas imports in 2021
RE
03:26aThai c.bank to test retail digital currency later than planned
RE
03:25aMARKETMIND : What worked and what didn't
RE
03:20aUK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy
RE
03:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move
2Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labor
5Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

HOT NEWS