Inflation expectations stay elevated in December

The Bank of Russia's monitoring shows that companies' short-term price expectations did not change, remaining high. Analysts raised their inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 to 8.0-8.3% and 4.5-5.1%, respectively.

More details are available in the new issue of the Bank of Russia's commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

Preview photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS