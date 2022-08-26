Inflation hits London's Notting Hill Carnival

is the latest to be hit by inflation
People wear their best costumes
for the Mas Band parade
at London's Notting Hill carnival
(Ray Mahabir, Artistic Director, Sunshine International Arts)
"This year, the prices of everything have doubled ... Now, something like this, a full set like this would cost you almost £1,000."
(Natalie Russell, Costume Manager)
"Like, you know, a single peacock feather has tripled in price, if not more than this. Over a pound for a peacock single peacock feather. Which is insane considering how many and how much we use."
The carnival is making a comeback for the
first time in two years due to the health crisis