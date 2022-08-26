Log in
Inflation hits London's Notting hill carnival

08/26/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
STORY: Europe's biggest street party

is the latest to be hit by inflation

People wear their best costumes

for the Mas Band parade

at London's Notting Hill carnival

(Ray Mahabir, Artistic Director, Sunshine International Arts)

"This year, the prices of everything have doubled ... Now, something like this, a full set like this would cost you almost £1,000."

(Natalie Russell, Costume Manager)

"Like, you know, a single peacock feather has tripled in price, if not more than this. Over a pound for a peacock single peacock feather. Which is insane considering how many and how much we use."

The carnival is making a comeback for the

first time in two years due to the health crisis


