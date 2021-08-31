Log in
Inflation in August 2021 - CCPI

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Statistics Department

2021.08.31

CCPI based Inflation increased to 6.0 per cent in August 2021

Headline Inflation

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-

Year-on-year Inflation : 6.0%

year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer

Annual Average Inflation : 4.3%

Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1, increased to 6.0

Monthly Change : 0.28%

per cent in August 2021 from 5.7 per cent in July

Core Inflation

2021. This was driven by monthly increases of

Year-on-year Inflation : 4.1%

prices of items in both Food and Non-food

Annual Average Inflation : 3.2%

categories. Subsequently, Food inflation (Y-o-Y)

Monthly Change : 0.3%

increased to 11.5 per cent in August 2021 from

11.0 per cent in July 2021, while Non-food inflation

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

(Y-o-Y) increased to 3.5 per cent in August 2021

CCPI

18.0

from 3.2 per cent in July 2021.

15.0

cent

12.0

9.0

The CCPI, measured on an annual average basis,

Per

6.0

increased

marginally to

4.3 per cent

in August

3.0

0.0

2021 from 4.2 per cent in July 2021.

-3.0

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May June July Aug

2020

2021

Monthly change of CCPI recorded at 0.28 per cent

Headline

Food

Non-food

in August 2021 due to price increases observed in

items

of

both Food and

Non-food

categories.

Contribution to Month-on-Month %

Moreover, monthly changes of Food and Non-food

Change in CCPI

categories recorded at 0.21 per cent and 0.06 per

0.6

0.50

cent, respectively. Accordingly, within the Food

0.5

cent

0.4

0.28

category, prices of fresh fish, fresh fruits, sugar

0.3

and chicken increased, whereas prices of rice and

Per

0.2

0.1

coconut recorded decreases. Meanwhile, prices of

0.0

items

in

the

Non-Food

category

recorded

-0.1

Jul-21

Aug-21

increases mainly due to price increases observed

Food

Non-food

in the Health (Payments to private hospitals/

nursing

homes)

and

Furnishing

Household

Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance sub-categories during the month.

The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to 4.1 per cent in August 2021 from 3.7 per cent in July 2021. Moreover, annual average core inflation increased marginally to 3.2 per cent in August 2021 from 3.1 per cent in July 2021.

1The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Data Annexure:

Table 1: Movements of the CCPI

Base: 2013 = 100

Index Number

Monthly Percentage

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2019

January

127.4

132.5

0.9

2.9

3.7

5.5

4.1

3.7

February

126.8

132.6

-0.5

0.1

4.0

5.4

4.1

3.8

March

126.6

133.0

-0.2

0.3

4.3

5.6

4.1

4.0

April

127.0

133.1

0.3

0.1

4.5

5.5

4.1

4.2

May

129.0

134.2

1.6

0.8

5.0

6.2

4.2

4.4

June

130.2

134.4

0.9

0.1

3.8

5.8

4.2

4.7

July

130.0

134.6

-0.2

0.1

3.3

5.7

4.0

4.8

August

130.1

134.6

0.1

0.0

3.4

5.6

3.8

5.0

September

131.1

135.2

0.8

0.4

5.0

5.6

3.9

5.1

October

131.3

135.2

0.2

0.0

5.4

5.5

4.0

5.3

November

131.7

135.5

0.3

0.2

4.4

5.1

4.1

5.4

December

132.4

135.0

0.5

-0.4

4.8

4.8

4.3

5.5

2020

January

134.6

136.5

1.7

1.1

5.7

3.0

4.5

5.3

February

134.6

136.9

0.0

0.3

6.2

3.2

4.6

5.1

March

133.4

136.9

-0.9

0.0

5.4

2.9

4.7

4.9

April

133.6

137.2

0.1

0.2

5.2

3.1

4.8

4.7

May

134.2

138.1

0.4

0.7

4.0

2.9

4.7

4.4

June

135.3

138.6

0.8

0.4

3.9

3.1

4.7

4.2

July

135.4

138.9

0.1

0.2

4.2

3.2

4.8

4.0

August

135.4

138.9

0.0

0.0

4.1

3.2

4.8

3.8

September

136.3

139.1

0.7

0.1

4.0

2.9

4.7

3.6

October

136.5

139.2

0.1

0.1

4.0

3.0

4.6

3.4

November

137.1

139.6

0.4

0.3

4.1

3.0

4.6

3.2

December

138.0

139.7

0.7

0.1

4.2

3.5

4.6

3.1

2021

January

138.7

140.2

0.5

0.4

3.0

2.7

4.3

3.1

February

139.1

140.4

0.3

0.1

3.3

2.6

4.1

3.0

March

138.9

141.1

-0.1

0.5

4.1

3.1

4.0

3.0

April

138.8

141.3

-0.1

0.1

3.9

3.0

3.9

3.0

May

140.3

142.5

1.1

0.8

4.5

3.2

3.9

3.0

June

142.4

143.1

1.5

0.4

5.2

3.2

4.1

3.0

July

143.1

144.1

0.5

0.7

5.7

3.7

4.2

3.1

August

143.5

144.6

0.3

0.3

6.0

4.1

4.3

3.2

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
