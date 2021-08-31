Inflation in August 2021 - CCPI

Statistics Department

CCPI based Inflation increased to 6.0 per cent in August 2021

Headline Inflation Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on- Year-on-year Inflation : 6.0% year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Annual Average Inflation : 4.3% Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1, increased to 6.0 Monthly Change : 0.28% per cent in August 2021 from 5.7 per cent in July Core Inflation 2021. This was driven by monthly increases of Year-on-year Inflation : 4.1% prices of items in both Food and Non-food Annual Average Inflation : 3.2% categories. Subsequently, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) Monthly Change : 0.3% increased to 11.5 per cent in August 2021 from 11.0 per cent in July 2021, while Non-food inflation Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in (Y-o-Y) increased to 3.5 per cent in August 2021 CCPI 18.0 from 3.2 per cent in July 2021. 15.0 cent 12.0 9.0 The CCPI, measured on an annual average basis, Per 6.0 increased marginally to 4.3 per cent in August 3.0 0.0 2021 from 4.2 per cent in July 2021. -3.0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug 2020 2021 Monthly change of CCPI recorded at 0.28 per cent Headline Food Non-food in August 2021 due to price increases observed in items of both Food and Non-food categories. Contribution to Month-on-Month % Moreover, monthly changes of Food and Non-food Change in CCPI categories recorded at 0.21 per cent and 0.06 per 0.6 0.50 cent, respectively. Accordingly, within the Food 0.5 cent 0.4 0.28 category, prices of fresh fish, fresh fruits, sugar 0.3 and chicken increased, whereas prices of rice and Per 0.2 0.1 coconut recorded decreases. Meanwhile, prices of 0.0 items in the Non-Food category recorded -0.1 Jul-21 Aug-21 increases mainly due to price increases observed Food Non-food in the Health (Payments to private hospitals/ nursing homes) and Furnishing Household

Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance sub-categories during the month.

The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to 4.1 per cent in August 2021 from 3.7 per cent in July 2021. Moreover, annual average core inflation increased marginally to 3.2 per cent in August 2021 from 3.1 per cent in July 2021.