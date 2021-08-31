Inflation in August 2021 - CCPI

CCPI based Inflation increased to 6.0 per cent in August 2021
Headline Inflation
Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-
Year-on-year Inflation : 6.0%
year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer
Annual Average Inflation : 4.3%
Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1, increased to 6.0
Monthly Change : 0.28%
per cent in August 2021 from 5.7 per cent in July
Core Inflation
2021. This was driven by monthly increases of
Year-on-year Inflation : 4.1%
Annual Average Inflation : 3.2%
categories. Subsequently, Food inflation (Y-o-Y)
Monthly Change : 0.3%
increased to 11.5 per cent in August 2021 from
11.0 per cent in July 2021, while Non-food inflation
Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in
(Y-o-Y) increased to 3.5 per cent in August 2021
CCPI
18.0
15.0
cent
9.0
The CCPI, measured on an annual average basis,
Per
6.0
increased
3.0
0.0
2021 from 4.2 per cent in July 2021.
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2020
Monthly change of CCPI recorded at 0.28 per cent
Headline
Food
Non-food
in August 2021 due to price increases observed in
items
of
both Food and
Non-food
categories.
Contribution to Month-on-Month %
Moreover, monthly changes of Food and Non-food
Change in CCPI
categories recorded at 0.21 per cent and 0.06 per
0.50
cent, respectively. Accordingly, within the Food
|
cent
0.4
0.28
category, prices of fresh fish, fresh fruits, sugar
0.3
and chicken increased, whereas prices of rice and
Per
0.2
0.1
coconut recorded decreases. Meanwhile, prices of
items
in
the
Non-Food
category
recorded
-0.1
Jul-21
Aug-21
increases mainly due to price increases observed
Food
Non-food
in the Health (Payments to private hospitals/
nursing
homes)
and
Furnishing
Household
Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance sub-categories during the month.
The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to 4.1 per cent in August 2021 from 3.7 per cent in July 2021. Moreover, annual average core inflation increased marginally to 3.2 per cent in August 2021 from 3.1 per cent in July 2021.