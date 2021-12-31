|
Inflation in December 2021 - CCPI
Non-food
Food
2.57
Contribution to Month-on-Month%
Change in CCPI
2.64
Statistics Department
2021.12.31
CCPI based annual average headline inflation rises to 6.0 per cent, while Y-o-Y inflation increases
to 12.1 per cent in December 2021
Headline Inflation
Annual Average inflation : 6.0%
Year-on-year inflation : 12.1%
Monthly Change : 2.64%
Core Inflation
Annual Average inflation : 4.4%
Year-on-year inflation : 8.3%
Monthly Change : 1.3%
|
|
Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in
|
|
24.0
|
|
CCPI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
cent
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
Per
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
|
|
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Headline
|
Food
|
Non-food
Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1, increased to 12.1 per cent in December 2021 from 9.9 per cent in November 2021. Meanwhile, on an annual average basis, the CCPI increased to 6.0 per cent in December 2021 from 5.3 per cent in November 2021. An in-depth analysis of the key drivers of current inflation suggests that a large component of inflation is driven by supply side factors. A detailed explanation in this regard will be published by the Central Bank shortly.
Inflation was driven by monthly increases of prices of items in both Food and Non-food categories. Subsequently, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 22.1 per cent in December 2021 from 17.5 per cent in November 2021, while Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 7.5 per cent in December 2021 from 6.4 per cent in November 2021.
|
|
2.8
|
|
2.4
|
cent
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
Per
|
1.2
|
0.8
0.4
0.0
Monthly change of CCPI recorded at 2.64 per cent in December 2021 due to price increases observed in items of both Food and Non-food categories which were 1.80 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively. Accordingly, within the Food category, prominent increases were observed in prices of vegetables, fresh fish, and green chillies. Further, prices of items in the Non-Food category recorded increases mainly due to price increases observed in the Restaurants and Hotels, Transport (Petrol, Diesel, Taxi/three-wheeler
and Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (Arrack, Cigarettes) sub-categories during the month.
The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to 8.3 per cent in December 2021 from 7.0 per cent in November 2021. Moreover, annual average core inflation increased to 4.4 per cent in December 2021 from 4.0 per cent in November 2021.
1The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.
Data Annexure:
Table 1: Movements of the CCPI
Base: 2013 = 100
|
|
|
Index Number
|
Monthly Percentage
|
Year-on-Year
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
Change
|
Percentage Change
|
Percentage Change
|
|
|
|
|
Year
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
|
|
|
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
January
|
127.4
|
132.5
|
0.9
|
2.9
|
3.7
|
5.5
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
|
February
|
126.8
|
132.6
|
-0.5
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
5.4
|
4.1
|
3.8
|
|
March
|
126.6
|
133.0
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
4.3
|
5.6
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
|
April
|
127.0
|
133.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
4.5
|
5.5
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
|
May
|
129.0
|
134.2
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
5.0
|
6.2
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
|
June
|
130.2
|
134.4
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
3.8
|
5.8
|
4.2
|
4.7
|
|
July
|
130.0
|
134.6
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
3.3
|
5.7
|
4.0
|
4.8
|
|
August
|
130.1
|
134.6
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
3.4
|
5.6
|
3.8
|
5.0
|
|
September
|
131.1
|
135.2
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
5.0
|
5.6
|
3.9
|
5.1
|
|
October
|
131.3
|
135.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
4.0
|
5.3
|
|
November
|
131.7
|
135.5
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
4.4
|
5.1
|
4.1
|
5.4
|
|
December
|
132.4
|
135.0
|
0.5
|
-0.4
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
4.3
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
January
|
134.6
|
136.5
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
5.7
|
3.0
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
|
February
|
134.6
|
136.9
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
6.2
|
3.2
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
|
March
|
133.4
|
136.9
|
-0.9
|
0.0
|
5.4
|
2.9
|
4.7
|
4.9
|
|
April
|
133.6
|
137.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
5.2
|
3.1
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
|
May
|
134.2
|
138.1
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
4.0
|
2.9
|
4.7
|
4.4
|
|
June
|
135.3
|
138.6
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
3.9
|
3.1
|
4.7
|
4.2
|
|
July
|
135.4
|
138.9
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
4.2
|
3.2
|
4.8
|
4.0
|
|
August
|
135.4
|
138.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
4.1
|
3.2
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
|
September
|
136.3
|
139.1
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
2.9
|
4.7
|
3.6
|
|
October
|
136.5
|
139.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
3.0
|
4.6
|
3.4
|
|
November
|
137.1
|
139.6
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
4.1
|
3.0
|
4.6
|
3.2
|
|
December
|
138.0
|
139.7
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
4.6
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
January
|
138.7
|
140.2
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
3.0
|
2.7
|
4.3
|
3.1
|
|
February
|
139.1
|
140.4
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
3.3
|
2.6
|
4.1
|
3.0
|
|
March
|
138.9
|
141.1
|
-0.1
|
0.5
|
4.1
|
3.1
|
4.0
|
3.0
|
|
April
|
138.8
|
141.3
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
3.9
|
3.0
|
3.9
|
3.0
|
|
May
|
140.3
|
142.5
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
4.5
|
3.2
|
3.9
|
3.0
|
|
June
|
142.4
|
143.1
|
1.5
|
0.4
|
5.2
|
3.2
|
4.1
|
3.0
|
|
July
|
143.1
|
144.1
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
5.7
|
3.7
|
4.2
|
3.1
|
|
August
|
143.5
|
144.6
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
6.0
|
4.1
|
4.3
|
3.2
|
|
September
|
144.1
|
146.0
|
0.4
|
1.0
|
5.7
|
5.0
|
4.5
|
3.3
|
|
October
|
146.9
|
147.9
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
7.6
|
6.3
|
4.8
|
3.6
|
|
November
|
150.7
|
149.4
|
2.6
|
1.0
|
9.9
|
7.0
|
5.3
|
4.0
|
|
December
|
154.7
|
151.3
|
2.7
|
1.3
|
12.1
|
8.3
|
6.0
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Department of Census and Statistics
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 16:26:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|