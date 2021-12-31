Log in
Inflation in December 2021 - CCPI

12/31/2021 | 11:27am EST
Non-food
Food
2.57
Contribution to Month-on-Month%
Change in CCPI
2.64

Statistics Department

2021.12.31

CCPI based annual average headline inflation rises to 6.0 per cent, while Y-o-Y inflation increases

to 12.1 per cent in December 2021

Headline Inflation

Annual Average inflation : 6.0%

Year-on-year inflation : 12.1%

Monthly Change : 2.64%

Core Inflation

Annual Average inflation : 4.4%

Year-on-year inflation : 8.3%

Monthly Change : 1.3%

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

24.0

CCPI

21.0

18.0

cent

15.0

12.0

9.0

Per

6.0

3.0

0.0

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul

2020

2021

Headline

Food

Non-food

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1, increased to 12.1 per cent in December 2021 from 9.9 per cent in November 2021. Meanwhile, on an annual average basis, the CCPI increased to 6.0 per cent in December 2021 from 5.3 per cent in November 2021. An in-depth analysis of the key drivers of current inflation suggests that a large component of inflation is driven by supply side factors. A detailed explanation in this regard will be published by the Central Bank shortly.

Inflation was driven by monthly increases of prices of items in both Food and Non-food categories. Subsequently, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 22.1 per cent in December 2021 from 17.5 per cent in November 2021, while Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 7.5 per cent in December 2021 from 6.4 per cent in November 2021.

2.8

2.4

cent

2.0

1.6

Per

1.2

0.8

0.4

0.0

Nov-21Dec-21

Monthly change of CCPI recorded at 2.64 per cent in December 2021 due to price increases observed in items of both Food and Non-food categories which were 1.80 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively. Accordingly, within the Food category, prominent increases were observed in prices of vegetables, fresh fish, and green chillies. Further, prices of items in the Non-Food category recorded increases mainly due to price increases observed in the Restaurants and Hotels, Transport (Petrol, Diesel, Taxi/three-wheeler

charges)

and Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (Arrack, Cigarettes) sub-categories during the month.

The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to 8.3 per cent in December 2021 from 7.0 per cent in November 2021. Moreover, annual average core inflation increased to 4.4 per cent in December 2021 from 4.0 per cent in November 2021.

1The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Data Annexure:

Table 1: Movements of the CCPI

Base: 2013 = 100

Index Number

Monthly Percentage

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2019

January

127.4

132.5

0.9

2.9

3.7

5.5

4.1

3.7

February

126.8

132.6

-0.5

0.1

4.0

5.4

4.1

3.8

March

126.6

133.0

-0.2

0.3

4.3

5.6

4.1

4.0

April

127.0

133.1

0.3

0.1

4.5

5.5

4.1

4.2

May

129.0

134.2

1.6

0.8

5.0

6.2

4.2

4.4

June

130.2

134.4

0.9

0.1

3.8

5.8

4.2

4.7

July

130.0

134.6

-0.2

0.1

3.3

5.7

4.0

4.8

August

130.1

134.6

0.1

0.0

3.4

5.6

3.8

5.0

September

131.1

135.2

0.8

0.4

5.0

5.6

3.9

5.1

October

131.3

135.2

0.2

0.0

5.4

5.5

4.0

5.3

November

131.7

135.5

0.3

0.2

4.4

5.1

4.1

5.4

December

132.4

135.0

0.5

-0.4

4.8

4.8

4.3

5.5

2020

January

134.6

136.5

1.7

1.1

5.7

3.0

4.5

5.3

February

134.6

136.9

0.0

0.3

6.2

3.2

4.6

5.1

March

133.4

136.9

-0.9

0.0

5.4

2.9

4.7

4.9

April

133.6

137.2

0.1

0.2

5.2

3.1

4.8

4.7

May

134.2

138.1

0.4

0.7

4.0

2.9

4.7

4.4

June

135.3

138.6

0.8

0.4

3.9

3.1

4.7

4.2

July

135.4

138.9

0.1

0.2

4.2

3.2

4.8

4.0

August

135.4

138.9

0.0

0.0

4.1

3.2

4.8

3.8

September

136.3

139.1

0.7

0.1

4.0

2.9

4.7

3.6

October

136.5

139.2

0.1

0.1

4.0

3.0

4.6

3.4

November

137.1

139.6

0.4

0.3

4.1

3.0

4.6

3.2

December

138.0

139.7

0.7

0.1

4.2

3.5

4.6

3.1

2021

January

138.7

140.2

0.5

0.4

3.0

2.7

4.3

3.1

February

139.1

140.4

0.3

0.1

3.3

2.6

4.1

3.0

March

138.9

141.1

-0.1

0.5

4.1

3.1

4.0

3.0

April

138.8

141.3

-0.1

0.1

3.9

3.0

3.9

3.0

May

140.3

142.5

1.1

0.8

4.5

3.2

3.9

3.0

June

142.4

143.1

1.5

0.4

5.2

3.2

4.1

3.0

July

143.1

144.1

0.5

0.7

5.7

3.7

4.2

3.1

August

143.5

144.6

0.3

0.3

6.0

4.1

4.3

3.2

September

144.1

146.0

0.4

1.0

5.7

5.0

4.5

3.3

October

146.9

147.9

1.9

1.3

7.6

6.3

4.8

3.6

November

150.7

149.4

2.6

1.0

9.9

7.0

5.3

4.0

December

154.7

151.3

2.7

1.3

12.1

8.3

6.0

4.4

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 16:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
