Inflation in December 2021 - NCPI

01/21/2022 | 08:23am EST
Statistics Department

2022.01.21

NCPI based annual average headline inflation rises to 7.0 per cent, while Y-o-Y inflation increases

to 14.0 per cent in December 2021

Headline Inflation

Annual Average inflation : 7.0%

Year-on-year inflation : 14.0%

Monthly Change : 3.68%

Core Inflation

Annual Average inflation : 5.5%

Year-on-year inflation : 10.8%

Monthly Change : 1.8%

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on- year (Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1, increased to 14.0 per cent in December 2021 from 11.1 per cent in November 2021. Meanwhile, on an annual average basis, the NCPI increased to 7.0 per cent in December 2021 from 6.2 per cent in November 2021.

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

25.0

NCPI

20.0

cent

15.0

10.0

Per

5.0

0.0

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2020

2021

Headline

Food

Non-food

Contribution to Month-on-Month %

Change in NCPI

4.0

3.68

3.63.14

3.2

cent

2.8

2.4

Per

2.0

1.6

1.2

0.8

0.4

0.0

Nov-21Dec-21

Food

Non-food

month.

Inflation was driven by monthly increases of prices of items in both Food and Non-food categories. Subsequently, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 21.5 per cent in December 2021 from 16.9 per cent in November 2021, while Non- Food inflation (Y-o-Y) also increased to 7.6 per cent in December 2021 from 6.2 per cent in November 2021.

Monthly change of NCPI recorded at 3.68 per cent in December 2021 due to increases observed in prices of items in both Food and Non- food categories which were 3.00 per cent and

0.68 per cent, respectively. Accordingly, within the Food category, prominent increases were observed in prices of vegetables, rice, and green chillies. Further, prices of items in the Non-Food category recorded increases mainly due to price increases observed in the Restaurants and Hotels, and Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (Arrack, Betel leaves) sub-categories during the

The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy increased to 10.8 per cent in December 2021 from 8.8 per cent in November 2021, while annual average core inflation increased to 5.5 per cent in December 2021 from 5.0 per cent in November 2021.

1The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Data Annexure:

Table 1: Movements of the NCPI

Base: 2013 = 100

Index Number

Monthly Percentage

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2019

January

127.3

130.2

0.2

2.0

1.2

5.1

1.8

2.7

February

126.7

131.3

-0.5

0.8

2.4

5.5

1.7

3.0

March

126.4

131.8

-0.2

0.4

2.9

5.8

1.7

3.3

April

127.3

132.6

0.7

0.6

3.6

6.3

1.9

3.7

May

128.7

133.0

1.1

0.3

3.5

6.3

2.0

4.0

June

129.2

133.0

0.4

0.0

2.1

6.1

2.0

4.4

July

129.4

133.4

0.2

0.3

2.2

6.1

1.9

4.7

August

129.7

133.7

0.2

0.2

3.4

5.9

2.0

5.0

September

130.6

134.0

0.7

0.2

5.0

5.6

2.3

5.2

October

131.9

134.4

1.0

0.3

5.6

5.6

2.8

5.4

November

132.9

134.6

0.8

0.1

4.1

5.5

3.0

5.6

December

135.0

134.2

1.6

-0.3

6.2

5.2

3.5

5.7

2020

January

137.0

135.3

1.5

0.8

7.6

3.9

4.1

5.6

February

137.0

135.8

0.0

0.4

8.1

3.4

4.5

5.5

March

135.2

136.0

-1.3

0.1

7.0

3.2

4.9

5.2

April

134.8

136.9

-0.3

0.7

5.9

3.2

5.1

5.0

May

135.4

137.9

0.4

0.7

5.2

3.7

5.2

4.8

June

137.3

138.9

1.4

0.7

6.3

4.4

5.6

4.6

July

137.3

139.4

0.0

0.4

6.1

4.5

5.9

4.5

August

137.8

139.9

0.4

0.4

6.2

4.6

6.1

4.4

September

138.9

140.4

0.8

0.4

6.4

4.8

6.2

4.3

October

139.1

140.5

0.1

0.1

5.5

4.5

6.2

4.2

November

139.8

140.6

0.5

0.1

5.2

4.5

6.3

4.2

December

141.2

140.5

1.0

-0.1

4.6

4.7

6.2

4.1

2021

January

142.1

141.0

0.6

0.4

3.7

4.2

5.8

4.2

February

142.8

141.3

0.5

0.2

4.2

4.1

5.5

4.2

March

142.1

141.8

-0.5

0.4

5.1

4.3

5.3

4.3

April

142.2

142.5

0.1

0.5

5.5

4.1

5.3

4.4

May

143.6

143.7

1.0

0.8

6.1

4.2

5.4

4.4

June

145.7

144.6

1.5

0.6

6.1

4.1

5.4

4.4

July

146.6

145.6

0.6

0.7

6.8

4.4

5.4

4.4

August

147.1

146.5

0.3

0.6

6.7

4.7

5.5

4.4

September

147.5

147.2

0.3

0.5

6.2

4.8

5.5

4.4

October

150.6

150.6

2.1

2.3

8.3

7.2

5.7

4.6

November

155.3

153.0

3.1

1.6

11.1

8.8

6.2

5.0

December

161.0

155.7

3.7

1.8

14.0

10.8

7.0

5.5

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
