Inflation in December 2021 - NCPI
Statistics Department
2022.01.21
NCPI based annual average headline inflation rises to 7.0 per cent, while Y-o-Y inflation increases
to 14.0 per cent in December 2021
Headline Inflation
Annual Average inflation : 7.0%
Year-on-year inflation : 14.0%
Monthly Change : 3.68%
Core Inflation
Annual Average inflation : 5.5%
Year-on-year inflation : 10.8%
Monthly Change : 1.8%
Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on- year (Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1, increased to 14.0 per cent in December 2021 from 11.1 per cent in November 2021. Meanwhile, on an annual average basis, the NCPI increased to 7.0 per cent in December 2021 from 6.2 per cent in November 2021.
Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in
25.0
NCPI
20.0
cent
15.0
10.0
Per
5.0
0.0
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2020
2021
Headline
Food
Non-food
Contribution to Month-on-Month %
Change in NCPI
3.2
1.2
0.8
0.4
0.0
Inflation was driven by monthly increases of prices of items in both Food and Non-food categories. Subsequently, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 21.5 per cent in December 2021 from 16.9 per cent in November 2021, while Non- Food inflation (Y-o-Y) also increased to 7.6 per cent in December 2021 from 6.2 per cent in November 2021.
Monthly change of NCPI recorded at 3.68 per cent in December 2021 due to increases observed in prices of items in both Food and Non- food categories which were 3.00 per cent and
0.68 per cent, respectively. Accordingly, within the Food category, prominent increases were observed in prices of vegetables, rice, and green chillies. Further, prices of items in the Non-Food category recorded increases mainly due to price increases observed in the Restaurants and Hotels, and Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (Arrack, Betel leaves) sub-categories during the
The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy increased to 10.8 per cent in December 2021 from 8.8 per cent in November 2021, while annual average core inflation increased to 5.5 per cent in December 2021 from 5.0 per cent in November 2021.
1The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.
Data Annexure:
Table 1: Movements of the NCPI
Base: 2013 = 100
Index Number
Monthly Percentage
Year-on-Year
Annual Average
Change
Percentage Change
Percentage Change
Year
Month
NCPI
NCPI
NCPI
NCPI
NCPI
NCPI
NCPI
(Core)
(Core)
(Core)
(Core)
2019
January
127.3
130.2
0.2
2.0
1.2
5.1
1.8
2.7
February
126.7
131.3
-0.5
0.8
2.4
5.5
1.7
3.0
March
126.4
131.8
-0.2
0.4
2.9
5.8
1.7
3.3
April
127.3
132.6
0.7
0.6
3.6
6.3
1.9
3.7
May
128.7
133.0
1.1
0.3
3.5
6.3
2.0
4.0
June
129.2
133.0
0.4
0.0
2.1
6.1
2.0
4.4
July
129.4
133.4
0.2
0.3
2.2
6.1
1.9
4.7
August
129.7
133.7
0.2
0.2
3.4
5.9
2.0
5.0
September
130.6
134.0
0.7
0.2
5.0
5.6
2.3
5.2
October
131.9
134.4
1.0
0.3
5.6
5.6
2.8
5.4
November
132.9
134.6
0.8
0.1
4.1
5.5
3.0
5.6
December
135.0
134.2
1.6
-0.3
6.2
5.2
3.5
5.7
2020
January
137.0
135.3
1.5
0.8
7.6
3.9
4.1
5.6
February
137.0
135.8
0.0
0.4
8.1
3.4
4.5
5.5
March
135.2
136.0
-1.3
0.1
7.0
3.2
4.9
5.2
April
134.8
136.9
-0.3
0.7
5.9
3.2
5.1
5.0
May
135.4
137.9
0.4
0.7
5.2
3.7
5.2
4.8
June
137.3
138.9
1.4
0.7
6.3
4.4
5.6
4.6
July
137.3
139.4
0.0
0.4
6.1
4.5
5.9
4.5
August
137.8
139.9
0.4
0.4
6.2
4.6
6.1
4.4
September
138.9
140.4
0.8
0.4
6.4
4.8
6.2
4.3
October
139.1
140.5
0.1
0.1
5.5
4.5
6.2
4.2
November
139.8
140.6
0.5
0.1
5.2
4.5
6.3
4.2
December
141.2
140.5
1.0
-0.1
4.6
4.7
6.2
4.1
2021
January
142.1
141.0
0.6
0.4
3.7
4.2
5.8
4.2
February
142.8
141.3
0.5
0.2
4.2
4.1
5.5
4.2
March
142.1
141.8
-0.5
0.4
5.1
4.3
5.3
4.3
April
142.2
142.5
0.1
0.5
5.5
4.1
5.3
4.4
May
143.6
143.7
1.0
0.8
6.1
4.2
5.4
4.4
June
145.7
144.6
1.5
0.6
6.1
4.1
5.4
4.4
July
146.6
145.6
0.6
0.7
6.8
4.4
5.4
4.4
August
147.1
146.5
0.3
0.6
6.7
4.7
5.5
4.4
September
147.5
147.2
0.3
0.5
6.2
4.8
5.5
4.4
October
150.6
150.6
2.1
2.3
8.3
7.2
5.7
4.6
November
155.3
153.0
3.1
1.6
11.1
8.8
6.2
5.0
December
161.0
155.7
3.7
1.8
14.0
10.8
7.0
5.5
Source: Department of Census and Statistics
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 13:22:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
