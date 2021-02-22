Log in
Inflation in January 2021 - NCPI

02/22/2021 | 08:41am EST
NCPI based Inflation decreased in January 2021

Headline Inflation

Year-on-year inflation : 3.7%

Annual Average inflation : 5.8%

Monthly Change : 0.62%

Core Inflation

Year-on-year inflation : 4.2%

Annual Average inflation : 4.2%

Monthly Change : 0.4%

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

NCPI

20.0

Percent

-10.0

15.0

10.0

-5.0

5.0

0.0

2019

2020

2021

HeadlineFoodNon-food

Contribution to Month-on-Month %

Change in NCPI

1.2

Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1 decreased to 3.7 per cent in January 2021 from 4.6 per cent in December 2020. This was due to the statistical effect of the high base prevailed in January 2020. Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 5.9 per cent in January 2021 from 7.5 per cent in December 2020. Further, Non-Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 1.8 per cent in January 2021 from 2.2 per cent in December 2020.

The change in the NCPI measured on an annual average basis decreased to 5.8 per cent in January 2021 from 6.2 per cent in December 2020.

Percent

1.03

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.0

Dec-20

Food

Jan-21

Non-food

Monthly change of NCPI recorded at 0.62 per cent in January 2021 due to price increases observed in items of both Food and Non-food categories. Moreover, monthly changes of Food and Non-food categories recorded at 0.48 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively in January 2021. Accordingly, within the Food category, increases were observed mainly in the prices of rice, coconut, green chilli and vegetables during January 2021. Moreover, prices of items in theNon-Food category recorded an increase during the month mainly due to price increases observed in Health (fees to private medical practices and payments to private hospital room charges) and Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance (wages of servants) sub-categories.

Further, year-on-year core inflation decreased to 4.2 per cent in January 2021 from 4.7 per cent in December 2020, while annual average core inflation increased marginally to 4.2 per cent in January 2021 from 4.1 per cent in December 2020.

1The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Data Annexure:

Table 1: Movements of the NCPI

Base: 2013 = 100

Year

Month

Index Number

Monthly Percentage

Change

Year-on-Year Percentage Change

Annual Average Percentage Change

NCPI

NCPI (Core)

NCPI

NCPI (Core)

NCPI

NCPI (Core)

NCPI

NCPI (Core)

2019

January February March April May June July August September October November December

127.3

126.7

126.4

127.3

128.7

129.2

129.4

129.7

130.6

131.9

132.9

135.0

130.2

131.3

131.8

132.6

133.0

133.0

133.4

133.7

134.0

134.4

134.6

134.2

0.2

-0.5

-0.2

0.7

1.1

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.7

1.0

0.8

1.6

2.0

0.8

0.4

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.1

-0.3

1.2

2.4

2.9

3.6

3.5

2.1

2.2

3.4

5.0

5.6

4.1

6.2

5.1

5.5

5.8

6.3

6.3

6.1

6.1

5.9

5.6

5.6

5.5

5.2

1.8

1.7

1.7

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.3

2.8

3.0

3.5

2.7

3.0

3.3

3.7

4.0

4.4

4.7

5.0

5.2

5.4

5.6

5.7

2020

January February March April May June July August September October November December

137.0

137.0

135.2

134.8

135.4

137.3

137.3

137.8

138.9

139.1

139.8

141.2

135.3

135.8

136.0

136.9

137.9

138.9

139.4

139.9

140.4

140.5

140.6

140.5

1.5

0.0

-1.3

-0.3

0.4

1.4

0.0

0.4

0.8

0.1

0.5

1.0

0.8

0.4

0.1

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.1

-0.1

7.6

8.1

7.0

5.9

5.2

6.3

6.1

6.2

6.4

5.5

5.2

4.6

3.9

3.4

3.2

3.2

3.7

4.4

4.5

4.6

4.8

4.5

4.5

4.7

4.1

4.5

4.9

5.1

5.2

5.6

5.9

6.1

6.2

6.2

6.3

6.2

5.6

5.5

5.2

5.0

4.8

4.6

4.5

4.4

4.3

4.2

4.2

4.1

2021

January

142.1

141.0

0.6

0.4

3.7

4.2

5.8

4.2

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 13:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
