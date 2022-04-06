Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Inflation in Russia hits 7-yr high, prices jump 10% in year-to-date

04/06/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Policeman stands guard at main entrance to Bank of Russia in Moscow

(Reuters) -Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 16.70% as of April 1, its highest since March 2015 and up from 15.66% a week earlier, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, as the volatile rouble sent prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions.

Inflation in Russia has accelerated sharply in the past few weeks as the rouble's fall to an all-time low boosted demand for a wide range of goods from food staples to cars on expectations prices will rise even more.

Weekly inflation in Russia slowed to 0.99% in the week to April 1 from 1.16% a week earlier, taking the year-to-date increase in consumer prices to 9.99%, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

In the same three-month period a year ago, consumer prices rose 2.72%.

In the week to April 1, prices on nearly everything from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones kept on rising further but at a slower pace than in previous weeks as the rouble recovered from record lows hit in March.

The central bank, which targets annual inflation at 4%, held its key rate at 20% in March and warned of an imminent spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction.

Nearly 75% of people polled online by Finam brokerage expected 2022 inflation to exceed 20% but analysts say further inflationary risks will be limited by a drop in real incomes, the financial firm said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pMoscow says it will take reciprocal steps against UK media after sanctions
RE
12:31pReception centre in Warsaw to close as number of Ukrainian refugees falls
RE
12:31pUK shares break 3-day winning streak on U.S. rate hike worries
RE
12:30pLeader of campaign to fund Trump's border wall to plead guilty
RE
12:28pOil sanctions on Russia should be EU's next step, Lithuania says
RE
12:28pAnalysis-Rising rates to cool Ontario housing market more than pre-election promises
RE
12:26pEUROPE : European shares slump as U.S. rate hike, sanctions anxiety weigh
RE
12:25pBritish worker at UK embassy in Berlin charged with Russian spying offences
RE
12:24pWhite House warns of 'escalating vulnerabilities' to U.S. from semiconductor issue
RE
12:23pSri Lanka forms advisory group to assist with IMF talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Carlyle raises $4.6 billion for second credit fund
3HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients
4Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets
5Chr Hansen A/S : Q2 Roadshow presentation 2021/22

HOT NEWS