Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inflation in September 2021 expected at 3.2% according to flash estimate

10/01/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release: 12.625-216/21

Vienna,2021-10-01 - The inflation rate for September 2021 is expected to be 3.2%, according to calculations by Statistics Austria as part of a flash estimate. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices are expected to change by 0.4%.

"The persistently high inflation is in particular due to low energy and fuel prices last year. The sharp rise of the inflation rate that began in early 2021 does not continue in September", says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

The index level of the consumer price index and further results for September 2021 will be announced on 20 October 2021.

Consumer Price Index (CPI), September 2021

  • +3.2% yearly rate of change (estimate)
  • +0.4% monthly rate of change (estimate)

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), September 2021

  • +3.2% yearly rate of change (estimate)
  • +0.9% monthly rate of change (estimate)

For more detailed information please refer to our Website.

Information on methods, definitions:The flash estimates are based on the price data stock existing at the time of publication for the compilation of the consumer price index at the end of a respective reference month. Usually about 80% to 90% of the prices collected for the CPI can be used for the flash estimate, but without having gone through the full price statistical validation checks. Price reports received later or delayed for the reference month, as well as the corrections made in the course of the usual data compilation process, mean that the CPI flash estimates may differ from the annual and monthly rates of change of the consumer price index published in the middle of the following month (see CPI publication dates). It is not permissible to use the CPI flash estimate for contractual value adjustments or to equate it with the results of the consumer price index or the harmonised consumer price index.
Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP): Differences between the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the EU-wide comparable Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) are primarily based on weighting differences. While the CPI only takes into account households living in Austria, the HICP also covers expenditure by foreign tourists.

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Macroeconomic Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Michaela MAIER, Tel. +43 1 71128-7187 resp. michaela.maier@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Vienna, Austria, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at
© STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:18aADIDAS : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:15aMOUNTFORT INVESTMENTS : – Support for Supervisory Board Candidates of IMMOFINANZ
BU
03:14aMorrisons' fate to be decided in $10 billion Saturday shootout
RE
03:12a5GN : Court Approves Convening of Scheme Meeting
PU
03:12aBEKAERT : Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement  01 Oct 2021
PU
03:12aPOZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D : Resignation of supervisory board member
PU
03:12aMONSENSO A/S : Signs a contract with the norwegian university of science & technology
PU
03:12aCYTOTOOLS : Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG announces the retirement of the two members of the Board of Directors (91.7 KiB)
PU
03:12aFUJIMORI KOGYO : Sales of T-TAS(ｒ) 01 (Total Thrombus-formation Analysis System) to launch in Japan
PU
03:12aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : .com completes acquisition of Slovakian market leader Bistro.sk
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
2TotalEnergies : Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Compani..
3China Evergrande : Distressed debt buyers circling Evergrande bonds - F..
4KONE CORPORATION : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Activist investor Elliott owns "significant" stake in Toshiba as review..

HOT NEWS