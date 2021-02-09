Press release

Inflation-linked Bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 9 February 2021 for the

0.10 % inflation-linkedBonds of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2033) due on 15 April 2033

annual coupon date 15 April

interest begins to accrue on 11 February 2021 first interest payment on 15 April 2022 for 428 days ISIN DE0001030583

Indexbasis: 104.47500

Indexation Coefficient: 1.00000 (on the value date 11 February 2021)

was as follows:

Bids € 1,613.00 mn Competitive bids € 1,107.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 506.00 mn Allotment € 1,111.00 mn - Lowest accepted price 121.61 % - Weighted average price 121.68 % - Average yield (real) -1.51 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % - for non-competitive bids 100 % Cover ratio 1.5 Amount set aside for secondary market operations € 389.00 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Issue volume € 1,500.00 mn 1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

