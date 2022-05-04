Inflation pushing more borrowers with low FICO scores to default -study

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Soaring inflation pushing the
price up for everyday items like gas and groceries in the United
States is leading consumers with low credit scores to borrow
more and default on their loans more often, a study by credit
agency TransUnion found on Wednesday.
Credit card balances and delinquency rates among non-prime
borrowers--people with credit scores below 660--increased by the
greatest percentage since early 2021, when inflation began to
rise significantly. If high inflation persists, the study
projected delinquencies could rise to about 8.4% of total credit
card loans by the first quarter 2023, up from 8% in the first
quarter this year.
The findings show that despite most consumers being in good
financial standing thanks to robust government stimulus and wage
growth, consumers with the least financial cushion are
increasingly vulnerable to price shocks caused by inflation.
"Despite everything that has happened in the last two years,
the consumer is in extremely good shape, but not all of them,"
said Charlie Wise, head of global research and consulting at
TransUnion. "Averages gloss over the fact that some are
struggling."
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to raise
interest rates by half a percentage point as part of its effort
to combat high inflation, a move that will have knock-on effects
for credit card borrowers because it will increase borrowing
rates.
While credit card delinquency rates remain below
pre-pandemic levels for non-prime borrowers, the study found
these consumers are also carrying a heavier debt burden
month-to-month than in the past two years.
The average non-mortgage debt balance per non-prime consumer
in the first quarter of 2022 was $22,988. That is up from
$22,461 in the first quarter 2021, and also up from $22,970 in
the first quarter 2020, before the pandemic began in the United
States.
