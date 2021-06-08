Inflation rate rises to 2.1 percent in May

2015 January 0 2015 February 0.2 2015 March 0.4 2015 April 0.6 2015 May 1.1 2015 June 1 2015 July 1 2015 August 0.8 2015 September 0.6 2015 October 0.6 2015 November 0.7 2015 December 0.7 2016 January 0.6 2016 February 0.6 2016 March 0.6 2016 April 0 2016 May 0 2016 June 0 2016 July -0.2 2016 August 0.2 2016 September 0.1 2016 October 0.4 2016 November 0.6 2016 December 1 2017 January 1.7 2017 February 1.8 2017 March 1.1 2017 April 1.6 2017 May 1.1 2017 June 1.1 2017 July 1.3 2017 August 1.4 2017 September 1.5 2017 October 1.3 2017 November 1.5 2017 December 1.3 2018 January 1.5 2018 February 1.2 2018 March 1 2018 April 1.1 2018 May 1.7 2018 June 1.7 2018 July 2.1 2018 August 2.1 2018 September 1.9 2018 October 2.1 2018 November 2 2018 December 2 2019 January 2.2 2019 February 2.6 2019 March 2.8 2019 April 2.9 2019 May 2.4 2019 June 2.7 2019 July 2.5 2019 August 2.8 2019 September 2.6 2019 October 2.7 2019 November 2.6 2019 December 2.7 2020 January 1.8 2020 February 1.6 2020 March 1.4 2020 April 1.2 2020 May 1.2 2020 June 1.6 2020 July 1.7 2020 August 0.7 2020 September 1.1 2020 October 1.2 2020 November 0.8 2020 December 1 2021 January 1.6 2021 February 1.8 2021 March 1.9 2021 April 1.9 2021 May 2.1

Food had an upward effect

Food products were on average 1.5 percent cheaper in May than twelve months previously, but in April food prices were 2.2 percent lower year-on-year. This had an upward effect on inflation. The price development of potatoes and fresh or chilled fruit in 2021 contributed to this in particular.

Fuel prices continue to rise

In May, fuel prices were 19.8 percent higher than one year previously; motor fuels were 18.3 percent more expensive year-on-year in the previous month. Consumers paid an average of 1.773 euros per litre for petrol. This was still 1.482 euros per litre one year previously. The price development of electricity also had an upward effect on inflation in May. Supply rates for electricity have risen.

Increase HICP in the Netherlands and euro area at 2.0 percent

Aside from the consumer price index (CPI), CBS also calculates the European harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP). In May, consumer goods and services in the Netherlands according to the European harmonised consumer price index (HICP) were 2.0 percent more expensive than twelve months previously. This was 1.7 percent in April. Inflation in the euro area rose from 1.6 to 2.0 percent.

2015 January -0.7 -0.6 2015 February -0.5 -0.3 2015 March -0.3 -0.1 2015 April 0 0.2 2015 May 0.7 0.6 2015 June 0.5 0.5 2015 July 0.8 0.5 2015 August 0.4 0.4 2015 September 0.3 0.2 2015 October 0.4 0.4 2015 November 0.4 0.1 2015 December 0.5 0.3 2016 January 0.2 0.3 2016 February 0.3 -0.1 2016 March 0.5 0 2016 April -0.2 -0.3 2016 May -0.2 -0.1 2016 June -0.2 0 2016 July -0.6 0.2 2016 August 0.1 0.2 2016 September -0.1 0.4 2016 October 0.3 0.5 2016 November 0.4 0.6 2016 December 0.7 1.1 2017 January 1.6 1.7 2017 February 1.7 2 2017 March 0.6 1.5 2017 April 1.4 1.9 2017 May 0.7 1.4 2017 June 1 1.3 2017 July 1.5 1.3 2017 August 1.5 1.5 2017 September 1.4 1.6 2017 October 1.3 1.4 2017 November 1.5 1.5 2017 December 1.2 1.3 2018 January 1.5 1.3 2018 February 1.3 1.1 2018 March 1 1.4 2018 April 1 1.2 2018 May 1.9 2 2018 June 1.7 2 2018 July 1.9 2.2 2018 August 1.9 2.1 2018 September 1.6 2.1 2018 October 1.9 2.3 2018 November 1.8 1.9 2018 December 1.8 1.5 2019 January 2 1.4 2019 February 2.6 1.5 2019 March 2.9 1.4 2019 April 3 1.7 2019 May 2.3 1.2 2019 June 2.7 1.3 2019 July 2.6 1 2019 August 3.1 1 2019 September 2.7 0.8 2019 October 2.8 0.7 2019 November 2.6 1 2019 December 2.8 1.3 2020 January 1.7 1.4 2020 February 1.3 1.2 2020 March 1.1 0.7 2020 April 1 0.3 2020 May 1.1 0.1 2020 June 1.7 0.3 2020 July 1.6 0.4 2020 August 0.3 -0.2 2020 September 1 -0.3 2020 October 1.2 -0.3 2020 November 0.7 -0.3 2020 December 0.9 -0.3 2021 January 1.6 0.9 2021 February 1.9 0.9 2021 March 1.9 1.3 2021 April 1.7 1.6 2021 May 2 2

The HICP is compiled according to the European harmonised method in order to facilitate comparison between the various EU member states. Price indices for the euro area and the European Union as a whole are calculated on the basis of the HICPs of the individual member states. The European Central Bank (ECB) uses these figures to formulate its monetary policy.

The main conceptual difference between the CPI and the HICP for the Netherlands is that the HICP, unlike the CPI, does not take into account the costs related to home ownership. In the Dutch CPI, these costs are calculated on the basis of developments in rental property prices.

Implications of the coronavirus crisis for consumer price measurements in May

Due to coronavirus-related government measures, in May many services, e.g. by airlines and events, were either limited or unavailable. As a consequence, there were no transactions for these services that allowed for price measurements. According to Eurostat guideline, CBS has chosen the most appropriate estimation method in each situation. The product groups that required price estimates due to the coronavirus measures account for around 3 percent of consumptive expenditure.

The coronavirus crisis has significantly changed consumers' spending patterns. The change in consumption pattern will affect inflation in 2021.