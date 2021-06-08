Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inflation rate rises to 2.1 percent in May

06/08/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2015 January 0
2015 February 0.2
2015 March 0.4
2015 April 0.6
2015 May 1.1
2015 June 1
2015 July 1
2015 August 0.8
2015 September 0.6
2015 October 0.6
2015 November 0.7
2015 December 0.7
2016 January 0.6
2016 February 0.6
2016 March 0.6
2016 April 0
2016 May 0
2016 June 0
2016 July -0.2
2016 August 0.2
2016 September 0.1
2016 October 0.4
2016 November 0.6
2016 December 1
2017 January 1.7
2017 February 1.8
2017 March 1.1
2017 April 1.6
2017 May 1.1
2017 June 1.1
2017 July 1.3
2017 August 1.4
2017 September 1.5
2017 October 1.3
2017 November 1.5
2017 December 1.3
2018 January 1.5
2018 February 1.2
2018 March 1
2018 April 1.1
2018 May 1.7
2018 June 1.7
2018 July 2.1
2018 August 2.1
2018 September 1.9
2018 October 2.1
2018 November 2
2018 December 2
2019 January 2.2
2019 February 2.6
2019 March 2.8
2019 April 2.9
2019 May 2.4
2019 June 2.7
2019 July 2.5
2019 August 2.8
2019 September 2.6
2019 October 2.7
2019 November 2.6
2019 December 2.7
2020 January 1.8
2020 February 1.6
2020 March 1.4
2020 April 1.2
2020 May 1.2
2020 June 1.6
2020 July 1.7
2020 August 0.7
2020 September 1.1
2020 October 1.2
2020 November 0.8
2020 December 1
2021 January 1.6
2021 February 1.8
2021 March 1.9
2021 April 1.9
2021 May 2.1

Food had an upward effect

Food products were on average 1.5 percent cheaper in May than twelve months previously, but in April food prices were 2.2 percent lower year-on-year. This had an upward effect on inflation. The price development of potatoes and fresh or chilled fruit in 2021 contributed to this in particular.

Fuel prices continue to rise

In May, fuel prices were 19.8 percent higher than one year previously; motor fuels were 18.3 percent more expensive year-on-year in the previous month. Consumers paid an average of 1.773 euros per litre for petrol. This was still 1.482 euros per litre one year previously. The price development of electricity also had an upward effect on inflation in May. Supply rates for electricity have risen.

Increase HICP in the Netherlands and euro area at 2.0 percent

Aside from the consumer price index (CPI), CBS also calculates the European harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP). In May, consumer goods and services in the Netherlands according to the European harmonised consumer price index (HICP) were 2.0 percent more expensive than twelve months previously. This was 1.7 percent in April. Inflation in the euro area rose from 1.6 to 2.0 percent.

2015 January -0.7 -0.6
2015 February -0.5 -0.3
2015 March -0.3 -0.1
2015 April 0 0.2
2015 May 0.7 0.6
2015 June 0.5 0.5
2015 July 0.8 0.5
2015 August 0.4 0.4
2015 September 0.3 0.2
2015 October 0.4 0.4
2015 November 0.4 0.1
2015 December 0.5 0.3
2016 January 0.2 0.3
2016 February 0.3 -0.1
2016 March 0.5 0
2016 April -0.2 -0.3
2016 May -0.2 -0.1
2016 June -0.2 0
2016 July -0.6 0.2
2016 August 0.1 0.2
2016 September -0.1 0.4
2016 October 0.3 0.5
2016 November 0.4 0.6
2016 December 0.7 1.1
2017 January 1.6 1.7
2017 February 1.7 2
2017 March 0.6 1.5
2017 April 1.4 1.9
2017 May 0.7 1.4
2017 June 1 1.3
2017 July 1.5 1.3
2017 August 1.5 1.5
2017 September 1.4 1.6
2017 October 1.3 1.4
2017 November 1.5 1.5
2017 December 1.2 1.3
2018 January 1.5 1.3
2018 February 1.3 1.1
2018 March 1 1.4
2018 April 1 1.2
2018 May 1.9 2
2018 June 1.7 2
2018 July 1.9 2.2
2018 August 1.9 2.1
2018 September 1.6 2.1
2018 October 1.9 2.3
2018 November 1.8 1.9
2018 December 1.8 1.5
2019 January 2 1.4
2019 February 2.6 1.5
2019 March 2.9 1.4
2019 April 3 1.7
2019 May 2.3 1.2
2019 June 2.7 1.3
2019 July 2.6 1
2019 August 3.1 1
2019 September 2.7 0.8
2019 October 2.8 0.7
2019 November 2.6 1
2019 December 2.8 1.3
2020 January 1.7 1.4
2020 February 1.3 1.2
2020 March 1.1 0.7
2020 April 1 0.3
2020 May 1.1 0.1
2020 June 1.7 0.3
2020 July 1.6 0.4
2020 August 0.3 -0.2
2020 September 1 -0.3
2020 October 1.2 -0.3
2020 November 0.7 -0.3
2020 December 0.9 -0.3
2021 January 1.6 0.9
2021 February 1.9 0.9
2021 March 1.9 1.3
2021 April 1.7 1.6
2021 May 2 2

The HICP is compiled according to the European harmonised method in order to facilitate comparison between the various EU member states. Price indices for the euro area and the European Union as a whole are calculated on the basis of the HICPs of the individual member states. The European Central Bank (ECB) uses these figures to formulate its monetary policy.

The main conceptual difference between the CPI and the HICP for the Netherlands is that the HICP, unlike the CPI, does not take into account the costs related to home ownership. In the Dutch CPI, these costs are calculated on the basis of developments in rental property prices.

Implications of the coronavirus crisis for consumer price measurements in May

Due to coronavirus-related government measures, in May many services, e.g. by airlines and events, were either limited or unavailable. As a consequence, there were no transactions for these services that allowed for price measurements. According to Eurostat guideline, CBS has chosen the most appropriate estimation method in each situation. The product groups that required price estimates due to the coronavirus measures account for around 3 percent of consumptive expenditure.

The coronavirus crisis has significantly changed consumers' spending patterns. The change in consumption pattern will affect inflation in 2021.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aGARTNER  : Survey Shows 62% of Organizations Expect External Audit Fees to Increase in 2021
PU
09:35aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE  : Donates $25,000 to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation to Support Ocean Conservation Efforts
PU
09:35aSEVEN DIALS SERVES UP NEW ARTISAN DEBUTS : Watchhouse & anita
PU
09:35aFinovateAsia to Present Insights and Solutions Driving Asian Fintech Forward
GL
09:35aANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC.  : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
BU
09:35aIs the Copper Mask the New Gold Standard for Global Health?
NE
09:33aWorld Bank boosts growth forecasts as U.S. stimulus, vaccines stoke demand
RE
09:33aPARX MATERIALS N  : Antimicrobial technology as good as new after 1,000 dishwasher cycles
PU
09:33aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : CIS takes part in the Challenge Against Hunger for a month!
PU
09:33aPIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Focused on Increased Sustainability with 40% Increase in Quartz, Feldspar, and Mica Mineral Resources
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil prices retreat but outlook remains positive
3FX volatility falls to pre-pandemic lows as traders wait it out
4AMC, other 'meme' stocks jump; regulator signals concern
5Activist Cevian takes Aviva stake, seeks 5 billion stg capital return

HOT NEWS