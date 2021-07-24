"Inflation rates going in the direction of 5%"

Interview conducted by Gerald Braunberger.

Translation: Deutsche Bundesbank

We agree on the ECB Governing Council that an accommodative monetary policy stance is currently appropriate. But in my opinion, the potentially excessively long projection of the future duration of the low interest rate environment went too far.

Inflation rates will increase strongly, to begin with. For Germany, say, my experts are expecting rates to potentially go in the direction of the 5% mark towards the end of the year. But that is mainly because temporary effects are at play. These include energy and commodity prices and, in Germany, for example, the reversal of the temporary VAT reduction last year. Inflation rates will therefore undoubtedly decline again significantly after that. The future path is uncertain, however.

The supply-side bottlenecks of the kind we are seeing for semiconductors might turn out to be more persistent. Catch-up effects because consumption was deferred on account of the pandemic could be more pronounced and give prices a stronger boost. And the initial increase in inflation rates could lead to higher inflation expectations and wage agreements. In addition: if we want to meet the climate targets, there will be no getting around significantly higher carbon prices. That will drive energy prices for many years. What is more, as part of the strategy review we decided, going forward, to incorporate the prices of owner-occupied housing into the consumer price index we use. At present, this raises the inflation rate in the euro area by between 0.2 and 0.3 percentage point. Of course it is possible to take a different view of all these factors, but we do need to keep a close eye on them.

We are indeed seeing the economy bouncing back strongly. That's good news. Looking ahead, this should lead to a higher rate of inflation, but we are also aware that the inflation rate in the euro area has shown little response of late to a higher utilisation of production capacity.

I don't see the new inflation target as either a move towards significantly higher inflation rates or a dramatic change of course. Ultimately, the new target is easier to explain. It is also an adaptation to a common practice among central banks.

Central banks don't have the type of influence over the economic process that would enable them to steer inflation rates with pinpoint accuracy to the nearest decimal place. That's why a slight, temporary overshooting of the 2% target is just as unavoidable as a slight, temporary undershooting. This isn't a problem, and is something we agreed on as part of the strategy. What I find important is another aspect altogether. In its strategy, the ECB Governing Council unanimously decided against an average inflation target: if inflation undershoots the target for a while, as we have seen in recent years, this will not be offset by aiming for a rate above the target value in the future.

I believe there is solid academic evidence to prove that it is reliably anchored, moderate price inflation that is optimal from a monetary policy perspective, and not an inflation target of zero. This is connected, amongst other things, to price measurement issues.

That's a very important point. When inflation is low, nominal interest rates are also generally lower, and the lower bound on interest rates is hit faster and more frequently. If policy rates cannot be lowered any further, the main monetary policy instrument would be nullified and, in the worst-case scenario, a deflationary spiral may occur. That is why central banks take very strong action close to the lower bound. Figuratively speaking, this is like a driver doing everything they can to stop their car from getting stuck in the mud. It's not a situation in which any central bank feels comfortable.

Yes, amongst other things. But we also need to bear the harmful side effects in mind - particularly if said purchases keep increasing in scale, for example. Asset purchases can have a stronger distortionary effect than policy rate cuts and are fraught with especial problems in the euro area. One aspect concerning purchases of government bonds is that it is important to respect the prohibition of monetary financing of government. I have always advocated keeping an eye on the proportionality of our monetary policy and ensuring that it does not become harnessed to fiscal policy.

In July, the ECB Governing Council decided to incorporate climate change considerations more fully into its monetary policy framework. Climate change and the transition towards a more sustainable economy affect the outlook for price stability, may impact on financial market stability and have the potential to spill over to the risk profile of the assets held on the Eurosystem's balance sheet.

Price stability is a key prerequisite for successfully pursuing the myriad political aims. In my view, it is important to make it clear where central banks' boundaries lie. Central banks should not pursue a climate policy of their own. Such decisions are the prerogative of parliament and the government. We should not try to correct presumed policy failure on the part of governments. This would only compromise our independence.

