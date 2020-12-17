Inflation remains at 1.3% in November 2020 (HICP: 1.1%)

Press release: 12.399-239/20

Vienna,2020-12-17 - In November 2020, the inflation ratewas 1.3%, as Statistics Austria reports (October 2020: 1.3% as well). Housing, water and energy (+2.1% compared to November 2019) remained the most important price driver. The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 108.8 in November 2020. Compared to the previous month, the average price level increased by 0.2%.

The measures to contain COVID-19 and the 'lockdown light' in November had a significant impact on the calculationof the November inflation rate. Most of the measures affected the sectors gastronomy, culture, tourism, entertainment, leisure and sport. Where necessary, imputation methods like seasonal imputation, all items imputation or carry-forward were applied. In total, this affected about 14.6% of the weight of the basket of goods and services. For further in-depth explanation of the general principles and applied computation methods, please refer to the methodological information note on the compilation of the CPI in the context of COVID-19.

The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices(HICP 2015)was 109.13 in November 2020 (October 2020 revised 108.93), with the harmonised inflation rate at 1.1% (October 2020: 1.1%).

