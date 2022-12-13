Inflation slows in November as Fed preps next rate hike

According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index increased just one tenth of one percent last month.

On an annual rate -- the CPI climbed 7.1% -- That was the smallest advance in nearly a year.

The report comes as U.S. central bankers began their last policy-setting meeting of 2022..

And it could allow them to ease up some on their inflation fight..

says Alex Pelle, U.S. economist at Mizuho USA.

PELLE: "...I think what this means is that the Fed can be more comfortable in slowing down its pace of rate hikes. And that both means tomorrow at the Fed's meeting, where it's broadly expected they do 50 basis points. But that also means going forward into 2023, they're much more likely to do adjustments in the policy rate of 25 basis point increments. And that way they can see if this positive trend in inflation continues."

Slowing inflation and prospects of smaller rate hikes is also raising hopes the economy could avoid an anticipated recession next year or just suffer a mild downturn...

Increasing the odds of a so-called soft landing.

President Joe Biden also welcomed the weaker-than-expected CPI report.

Saying in a statement -- "Make no mistake, prices are still too high," ... but things are getting better, he said, and heading in the "right direction."