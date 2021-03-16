Inflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes

CARACAS, March 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela this week is rolling
out larger-denomination banknotes as hyperinflation batters the
crisis-stricken South American country's bolivar currency.
Bills worth 200,000 bolivars - worth just 10 U.S. cents at
the current exchange rate - began to circulate on Monday,
according to Reuters witnesses. Venezuela's central bank said
earlier this month it also planned to roll out bills worth
500,000 and 1 million bolivars.
The highest-denomination bill had previously been 50,000
bolivars. Annual inflation in the once-prosperous OPEC nation
was running at 2,665% in January, contributing to chronic
shortages of cash.
"These bills in a few months will not be worth anything
anymore, because in this country prices rise very quickly," said
Rafael Alvarez, a healthcare worker who left a bank carrying one
200,000 bolivar bill and four bills worth 50,000 bolivars each.
All that is equivalent to just 20 U.S. cents.
The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.
In addition to the higher-denomination bills, President
Nicolas Maduro is seeking to boost digital payments in the face
of the cash shortage. While Venezuelans use debit cards for many
day-to-day transactions, some services - namely public transit -
still only accept cash.
"These new bills will not resolve the cash crisis. They will
only pay for transit fare," said Evelyn Mendoza, a 47-year-old
cook, as she waited in a long line to withdraw cash from a bank
in the capital, Caracas.
