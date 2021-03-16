Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Inflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes

03/16/2021 | 06:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARACAS, March 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela this week is rolling out larger-denomination banknotes as hyperinflation batters the crisis-stricken South American country's bolivar currency.

Bills worth 200,000 and 500,000 bolivars - worth just 10 and 27 U.S. cents, respectively, at the current exchange rate - began to circulate on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses. Venezuela's central bank said this month it also planned to roll a bill worth 1 million bolivars, just 50 U.S. cents.

The highest-denomination bill had previously been 50,000 bolivars. Annual inflation in the once-prosperous OPEC nation was running at 2,665% in January, contributing to chronic shortages of cash.

"These bills in a few months will not be worth anything anymore, because in this country prices rise very quickly," said Rafael Alvarez, a healthcare worker who left a bank carrying one 200,000 bolivar bill and four bills worth 50,000 bolivars each. All that is equivalent to just 20 U.S. cents.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the higher-denomination bills, President Nicolas Maduro is seeking to boost digital payments in the face of the cash shortage. While Venezuelans use debit cards for many day-to-day transactions, some services - namely public transit - still only accept cash.

"These new bills will not resolve the cash crisis. They will only pay for transit fare," said Evelyn Mendoza, a 47-year-old cook, as she waited in a long line to withdraw cash from a bank in the capital, Caracas. (Reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:49pInflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes
RE
06:48pTexas House leader signals opposition to retroactive power price cuts
RE
06:47pS&P affirms U.S. ratings at 'AA+/A-1+' with stable outlook
RE
06:46pTexas House leader signals opposition to retroactive power price cuts
RE
06:41pJapan Inc to offer lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites
RE
06:31pSquarespace valued at $10 billion in latest funding round
RE
06:18pSTREAMLINE HEALTH  : Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports Record Results For Fiscal Year 2020; Updates Earnings And Capital Guidance
PU
06:08pBlizzard fires 50 employees in live events as pandemic roils business
RE
06:07pGoldman veteran buys Jeffrey Epstein's NYC mansion for $51 mln - Business Insider
RE
06:05pWells Fargo recommends shareholders reject racial equity audit proposal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4STELLANTIS N.V. : Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion
5Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ