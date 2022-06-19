Inflation will not fall to 2% target for two years, Fed's Mester says

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve
Bank President Loretta Mester said it will take two years for
inflation to fall to the central bank's 2% target, adding that
it will be "moving down" gradually from the current level.
A surge in inflation, which is at its highest level in 40
years, has made hawks of nearly all Fed policymakers, only one
of whom dissented earlier this week against what was the central
bank's biggest rate increase in more than a quarter of a
century.
"It isn't going to be immediate that we see 2% inflation. It
will take a couple of years, but it will be moving down," Mester
said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday.
Mester said she was not predicting a recession despite
slowing growth.
"We do have growth slowing to a little bit below trend
growth and we do have the unemployment rate moving up a little
bit. And that is OK, we want to see some slowing in demand to
get it in line with supply," Mester added, referring to
forecasts submitted in the past week by participants of the
Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.
Policymakers currently expect to raise the Fed's benchmark
overnight interest rate, now in a range of 1.50%-1.75%, to at
least 3.4% in the next six months. A year ago, the majority
thought the rate would need to stay near zero until 2023.
On Friday, the Fed called its fight against inflation
"unconditional."
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)