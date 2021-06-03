Influencer Marketing Strategies Summit Set to Help Businesses Gain a Better Understanding of Influencer Marketing and Its Role Within Digital Campaigns

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute, a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will host the upcoming I n fluencer Marketing Strategies Summit , part of the acclaimed Social Media Strategies Summit conference series, in an entirely virtual format on June 10-11, 2021. Bringing over 10 years of experience within digital marketing, social media and influence marketing education, the event is designed to help marketers launch, scale and measure their influencer programs.



The summit will play host to a vetted, specifically curated series of sessions and experienced speakers to tackle topics that can have the biggest impact on brands’ influencer marketing strategies. Attendees will be able to share experiences and learn from social media and influencer marketing colleagues from around the world, study case studies showcasing frameworks designed to make the most of continued at-home campaign production, and gain a better understanding on new brand expectations.

This year’s event will include a series of live, 45-minute-long presentations, which will be held over the duration of the two-day event. Presentation topics will include, “Best Practices to Create Authentic Content Using Multimedia” by Citirix, Best Buy, Complex Networks and Imre; “The Shift Towards Social Good: How Influencers are Becoming Credible Communicators” delivered by SAP; and “Finding the Right Influencer: How to Find a Long-Term Brand Partner Instead of a One-Off Campaign” by Instacart, Tinuiti and Moen.

Other notable presenters will include the likes of Elemis, Tribe, Shopstyle Creative, Google, and The Clorox Company, among various others.

In addition to the live presentations, the Influencer Marketing Strategies Summit will enable attendees to network with their influencer marketing peers from across the country, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn of new influencer marketing strategies alongside their peers from around the world within a single seamless digital forum.

Additional information about the Influencer Marketing Strategies Summit, as well as details for registration, can be found at https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/influencer-marketing-june-2021 .

About Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI)

Global Strategic Management Institute is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.

