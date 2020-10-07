Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InfoWest Wins Big in First Mid-band Frequency Auction 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 08:04am EDT

The locally owned ISP will use new spectrum licenses to enhance broadband service in ten Utah counties.

InfoWest announced today that it was named a winner in the recent FCC auction of 3.5 GHz CBRS spectrum. The company was one of many small first-time FCC auction participants who bid against large mobile phone, satellite, cable, and utility companies to secure access to newly available interference-free high power frequencies. InfoWest won licenses in ten counties in Utah. The newly acquired frequency licenses will help the company expand its reach and increase internet speed and availability on its existing network.

“We congratulate the WISPA members who won licenses, many of whom participated in spectrum auctions for the first time,” said Louis Peraertz, VP for Policy for the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA). “Bidding activity was fierce, especially so in localities outside of major metro areas. This proves smaller bidding licensing actually brings more money to the U.S. Treasury, as well as more diverse bidders to the plate, ultimately helping American broadband consumers get the services they demand and need.”

“We're excited to be able to start rolling out this new high-speed and high-power wireless service on frequencies we now own throughout Southern Utah.,” said Cassidy Larson, CTO at InfoWest. “This new wireless spectrum is interference-free and will help us overcome challenges we've had in the past with obstructions between the roof and tower.”

Immediate Customer Impact

InfoWest has rapidly deployed CBRS-enabled cnMedusa™ access points from Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) on more than a dozen towers. The advanced technology and new spectrum have been a winning combination for customers who are in areas with historically poor internet service.

"For years, I've struggled with internet speed and reliability at my home in the Pine Valley, Utah area," said Richard Herpel, Manager of IT for Stephen Wade Auto Centers. "InfoWest just installed a new connection at my house. What a difference. I can now stream 4K movies while others in the house are browsing on the internet. Not only that, I have a reliable internet-based telephone in the house. The guys at InfoWest hit a home run with this new system, and I can't be more pleased!”

“Cambium Networks is proud to work with InfoWest to help close the digital divide,” said Derek Underwood, Vice President – North America for Cambium Networks. “The network architecture, combined with InfoWest's outstanding customer service, will deliver world class broadband to previously underserved markets. We look forward to our partnership delivering on the promise to connect the unconnected."

InfoWest plans to expand CBRS coverage to more than a dozen additional locations by the end of the year. Founded in 1994, InfoWest is the largest and oldest independent ISP in Central and Southern Utah. The company offers Internet services in dozens of communities in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

For more information about InfoWest and the services they provide visit www.infowest.com.

About InfoWest, Inc.

InfoWest, Inc., a leader in Southern Utah’s ISP industry since 1994, offers High-Speed Wireless, and Fiber-Optic Broadband Internet services to residential and commercial clients throughout Utah and select areas of Arizona and Nevada. In addition to Internet, InfoWest also offers VoIP, security and video surveillance, IoT automation, and small business services. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, InfoWest continues to expand their network footprint, coverage and reliability to allow better access and faster speeds for thousands of customers. For more information about InfoWest visit www.infowest.com.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aStar Peak Energy Transition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing October 8, 2020
GL
08:10aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Forecasts business jet usage will recover to 2019 levels by the second half of 2021
AQ
08:10aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Suitcase Hospitality Optimizes Revenue Management with Infor
AQ
08:10aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Simplify Industrial Transformation
AQ
08:10aCOUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Appoints Michelle Brennan to Board of Directors
AQ
08:10aOracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform Now Available
AQ
08:10aUNITEDHEALTH : United Health Foundation and American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Partner to Promote Physician Well-Being and Reduce Burnout
AQ
08:10aOpenText Announces Support for Alfresco
AQ
08:10aSQUARE ENIX : The gayming awards, world's first lgbtq+ video games awards show, to premiere 24th february 2021 presented by ea games and gayming magazine
AQ
08:10aNXP Launches AI Ethics Initiative
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group