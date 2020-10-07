InfoWest Wins Big in First Mid-band Frequency Auction 

The locally owned ISP will use new spectrum licenses to enhance broadband service in ten Utah counties.

InfoWest announced today that it was named a winner in the recent FCC auction of 3.5 GHz CBRS spectrum. The company was one of many small first-time FCC auction participants who bid against large mobile phone, satellite, cable, and utility companies to secure access to newly available interference-free high power frequencies. InfoWest won licenses in ten counties in Utah. The newly acquired frequency licenses will help the company expand its reach and increase internet speed and availability on its existing network.

“We congratulate the WISPA members who won licenses, many of whom participated in spectrum auctions for the first time,” said Louis Peraertz, VP for Policy for the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA). “Bidding activity was fierce, especially so in localities outside of major metro areas. This proves smaller bidding licensing actually brings more money to the U.S. Treasury, as well as more diverse bidders to the plate, ultimately helping American broadband consumers get the services they demand and need.”

“We're excited to be able to start rolling out this new high-speed and high-power wireless service on frequencies we now own throughout Southern Utah.,” said Cassidy Larson, CTO at InfoWest. “This new wireless spectrum is interference-free and will help us overcome challenges we've had in the past with obstructions between the roof and tower.”

Immediate Customer Impact

InfoWest has rapidly deployed CBRS-enabled cnMedusa™ access points from Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) on more than a dozen towers. The advanced technology and new spectrum have been a winning combination for customers who are in areas with historically poor internet service.

"For years, I've struggled with internet speed and reliability at my home in the Pine Valley, Utah area," said Richard Herpel, Manager of IT for Stephen Wade Auto Centers. "InfoWest just installed a new connection at my house. What a difference. I can now stream 4K movies while others in the house are browsing on the internet. Not only that, I have a reliable internet-based telephone in the house. The guys at InfoWest hit a home run with this new system, and I can't be more pleased!”

“Cambium Networks is proud to work with InfoWest to help close the digital divide,” said Derek Underwood, Vice President – North America for Cambium Networks. “The network architecture, combined with InfoWest's outstanding customer service, will deliver world class broadband to previously underserved markets. We look forward to our partnership delivering on the promise to connect the unconnected."

InfoWest plans to expand CBRS coverage to more than a dozen additional locations by the end of the year. Founded in 1994, InfoWest is the largest and oldest independent ISP in Central and Southern Utah. The company offers Internet services in dozens of communities in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

For more information about InfoWest and the services they provide visit www.infowest.com.

About InfoWest, Inc.

InfoWest, Inc., a leader in Southern Utah’s ISP industry since 1994, offers High-Speed Wireless, and Fiber-Optic Broadband Internet services to residential and commercial clients throughout Utah and select areas of Arizona and Nevada. In addition to Internet, InfoWest also offers VoIP, security and video surveillance, IoT automation, and small business services. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, InfoWest continues to expand their network footprint, coverage and reliability to allow better access and faster speeds for thousands of customers. For more information about InfoWest visit www.infowest.com.

